Nine breathtaking autumnal pictures shared by Sheffield readers - from crunchy leaves to vibrant rainbows

Finn Smith
By Finn Smith

Senior Reporter

Published 3rd Nov 2025, 10:10 GMT

Readers have shared pictures so breathtaking you’ll want you to get out your scarf and woolly jumper and take a stroll through the woods.

Golden leaves cover the floor as rainbows fill the skies in these brilliant photos that capture autumn at its best.

Submitted by Star readers, they’ve managed to bring the cooler season to your screens in the best way possible.

So take a look at these stunning shots.

Every Sunday we ask readers to submit pictures that they’ve taken through our Facebook page - please share yours.

Take a look at these incredible Autumn pictures taken by Star readers.

The Star - Readers' Pictures

Picture by Paul Hinch

Picture by Paul Hinch

The Star - Readers' Pictures

Picture by Paul Hinch

Picture by Elinor Baker Smith

The Star - Readers' Pictures

Picture by Elinor Baker Smith

Picture by Jo Godley

The Star - Readers' Pictures

Picture by Jo Godley

