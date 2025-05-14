Nigel Stevens: Fundraiser launched to give Rotherham dad the 'send off he deserves' after river death
Nigel Stevens’ body was found in river near to Treeton Lane, Catcliffe, Rotherham, on Saturday, May 10, having not been seen since the Thursday prior.
Police have launched a murder investigation, and a 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder before being released on police bail as enquiries continue.
Now, Nigel’s family have set up a GoFundMe page as they raise funds to give the 57-year-old a dignified send off.
In just one day, they have already received £1,585 from 100 donations, and hope to reach £5,000 by May 30.
On the fundraising page, Nigel’s daughter Aimee wrote: “This tragic event has not only left us emotionally but financially unprepared.
“Any donation towards the cost of the funeral would be [appreciated].
“No matter big or small we appreciate it all so we can give him the send off he deserves.”
