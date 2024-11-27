Niall Guite honoured by Sheffield Hallam University for services to disability advocacy

Athlete, artist and advocate, Niall Guite, has received an honorary doctorate from Sheffield Hallam University in recognition of his distinguished contribution to raising awareness of the abilities of disabled athletes and advocacy for the Special Olympics.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Niall is one of a number of honorary graduates who embody the University’s values of inclusivity, social mobility and transforming lives who have been honoured during Sheffield Hallam’s graduation fortnight.

Niall Guite is a Special Olympics GB athlete who has represented Sheffield and Yorkshire and Humberside in basketball and cycling. He won a gold medal for basketball at the Special Olympics World games in Los Angeles 2015 and competed in cycling at the World games in Berlin 2023 winning a gold and silver medal. Niall has just been elected to the Special Olympics Regional athlete leadership council, ensuring that athletes voices are heard across its organisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the last year Niall has been recognised for his disability advocacy twice nationally, winning the Breaking Down Barriers Award at the Autism and Learning Disability Awards 2023 and the 'Champion for Change Award' at Variety's Disability Sports Awards 2024 and regionally as Disability Sport Yorkshires Sports Personality of the Year 2024.

Niall Guite and Professor Liz Mossop

On receiving his award, Niall said: “I feel very proud to have been offered this award. I am happy to be sharing this moment with my family, friends, and community, to be recognised in this way is very special and as someone with a learning disability, I want this to be a message to everyone, that we all have a responsibility to help each other be the best we can possibly be.”

The last fortnight also saw Tony Mannix receive an Honorary Doctorate of Letters award in recognition of his outstanding contributions to business and the logistics industry. Tony has been an Executive in Residence and a member of the Employer Advisory Board at Sheffield Business School since September 2023. In 2023 he also took on the role as Vice President at the employment charity, Tempus Novo, an award-winning charity which supports ex-offenders after prison release into employment.

Tony said: “I am absolutely delighted and very humbled to have offered this honorary award by Sheffield Hallam University. It is such a marvellous business focussed academic institution and therefore it is with a great sense of pride that I am accepting the award.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lecturer, researcher and author, Koen Timmers, also received an Honorary Doctorate of Education award, in recognition of his distinguished contribution to global education and climate action.

Willie Williams, show director, stage and lighting designer and video director, received an Honorary Doctorate of Arts award for his outstanding contribution to the creative arts.

Professor Ijeoma Uchegbu, professor of pharmaceutical nanoscience, recieved an Honorary Doctorate of Science award in recognition of her outstanding contribution to pharmaceutical science and nanotechnology.

Midwife of over 40 years, Dotty Watkins OBE, also received an Honorary Doctorate of Science award to celebrate her outstanding contribution to healthcare and midwifery in our region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Liz Mossop, Vice-Chancellor, Sheffield Hallam University, said: "We were honoured to have presented awards to this exceptional group of recipients. They exemplify the values of Sheffield Hallam University and have made remarkable contributions to society in their respective fields.

"Each recipient's strong connections to Sheffield and the University made their recognition particularly meaningful, and they provided wonderful inspiration to our graduating students as they embark on their next chapter.”

Honorary doctorates are awarded by universities to recognise outstanding achievement in a particular field or service to the broader community.