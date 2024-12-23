Nexus Multi Academy Trust lights up Christmas Snowflakes for Sheffield Children’s Hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff and students at Nexus Multi Academy Trust’s schools – based across South Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire – have been marking the festive period by fundraising to support Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

This is the third year Nexus Multi Academy Trust (MAT) has been involved in Sheffield Children’s Hospital’s annual Christmas Snowflake Appeal. The fundraising initiative sees local community organisations raise money to sponsor a snowflake, with the funds going towards supporting the Children’s Hospital’s vital services. The sponsored snowflakes decorate appear throughout the hospital as well as at a range of sites across Sheffield.

In addition to raising funds for the Hospital, the appeal also raises awareness of the Hospital’s work to support some of South Yorkshire’s most vulnerable children.

Many of Nexus MAT’s academies provide specialised support to children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND); a number of these pupils also have complex medical needs and access support and treatments from the Children’s Hospital. Becton School, part of Nexus MAT, provides education to young people who are admitted to the hospital while accessing treatment through its Sheffield Medical Outreach Provision.

Nexus MAT staff (l-r Chloe Simons, Stephen Ducey, Carolyn Griffiths and Katie Cowley) took part in National Elf Service Day

In recognition of the Trust’s close links with Sheffield Children's Hospital, nearly £650 has been raised so far by the Nexus MAT community, already exceeding the fundraising target. Fundraising activities have included a Christmas Fayre organised by the Trust’s central team. Nexus MAT staff also took part in National Elf Service Day, visiting the hospital in Christmassy costumes to spread festive cheer.

Nexus MAT’s star has been shining throughout the festive season as a symbol of hope, community and the power of joining together to support an important cause.

James Gibson, Executive Headteacher at Becton School, said:

“It’s been wonderful to see the Nexus MAT community come together again for this important cause. The support offered by Sheffield Children’s Hospital, in conjunction with colleagues at Becton and across the Trust, is vital in making a difference in the lives of children with complex medical and educational needs. We’re delighted to see another Nexus star brightening up Sheffield to show how much we care about the hospital, and all the work we do together.”