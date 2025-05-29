Next Week at Utilita Arena Sheffield: Lionel Richie

By Douwi Stewart
Contributor
Published 29th May 2025, 10:22 BST
Updated 29th May 2025, 10:44 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

International icon Lionel Richie brings his 'Say Hello To The Hits' tour to Utilita Arena Sheffield for his only Yorkshire date on Sunday, 08 June 2025. Get ready to dance all night long to a catalogue of timeless classics including Hello, All Night Long, Dancing on the Ceiling, and more.

Don’t miss this unforgettable evening with one of music’s greatest legends. Very limited tickets remain – book now to avoid disappointment!

Tickets are on sale via utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk

Related topics:Yorkshire
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice