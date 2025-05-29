Next Week at Utilita Arena Sheffield: Lionel Richie

International icon Lionel Richie brings his 'Say Hello To The Hits' tour to Utilita Arena Sheffield for his only Yorkshire date on Sunday, 08 June 2025. Get ready to dance all night long to a catalogue of timeless classics including Hello, All Night Long, Dancing on the Ceiling, and more.

Don’t miss this unforgettable evening with one of music’s greatest legends. Very limited tickets remain – book now to avoid disappointment!

Tickets are on sale via utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk