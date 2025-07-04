Next generation of talented athletes to be supported by Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme

Aspiring athletes in Sheffield are set to gain vital support as part of a sports talent development programme.

Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme, now in its ninth year, has helped more than 7,000 athletes to achieve their sporting potential by providing free access to Everyone Active’s 230-plus leisure facilities.

This now includes Ponds Forge International Sports Centre, English Institute of Sport Sheffield (EISS), Concord Sports Centre, iceSheffield, Springs Leisure Centre, Hillsborough Leisure Centre and Heeley Pool & Gym in Sheffield, run in partnership with Sheffield City Council.

Among the athletes accepted on the scheme in Sheffield this year are:

Liam Kirk at iceSheffield

25-year-old professional ice hockey player Liam Kirk. Liam was the first English born and trained player to be selected by a National Hockey League (NHL) team. The former Sheffield Steelers player and gold medallist currently plays for 10-time German champions Eisbären Berlin.

16-year-old Vanessa Ndambakuwa, a 200m and 100m athlete who won gold at the UK National Championships, silver at the English schools Championships and became the 2024 U17 UK Champion.

27-year-old diver Ross Haslam, who competed at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar last year and won a bronze medal for Great Britain in the Men’s 1m springboard event – making him the first Sheffield diver to win an individual diving medal in the history of the club.

Liam Kirk, who has been playing ice hockey since the age of three, said: “If you’re thinking of applying to be a Sporting Champion, I think you should do it. It’s been super helpful to me on my journey and it’s an amazing scheme to be part of.

Sporting Champion Ross Haslam.

“Being able to get ice time to develop my game in the summer has been huge. I also do a lot of strength work at the English Institute of Sport Sheffield and the scheme has given me a great facility to train in all summer off the ice over the road from iceSheffield.

“The facilities give me the opportunity to keep working on my skills and be in the best shape possible from the start of the season. Without being a Sporting Champion and having access to this, I’d potentially have to train elsewhere or train in Europe for more ice time. I’m fortunate that this allows me to be at home where my family are throughout the summer.”

Alongside free access to Everyone Active centres, Sporting Champions will also receive valuable mentoring and guidance from an impressive panel of Elite athletes comprising world champions, Commonwealth champions and Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic medallists.

The scheme’s all-star line-up of athletes includes Richard Kilty, Lauren Steadman, Maisie Summers-Newton and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, while new to the panel for 2025 is Team GB cyclist Emma Finucane.

These Elite athletes will share their experience and expertise through group mentoring sessions, covering topics including mental wellbeing, nutrition, managing finances, social media and media training.

New for this year, Sporting Champions will take part in bitesize webinars in collaboration with national governing bodies. The scheme will also offer innovative hands-on workshops, designed to equip up-and-coming athletes with the practical tools and techniques needed to be at the top of their game.

Olympic silver medallist and former world record holder, Colin Jackson CBE, will continue to support the scheme through his role as Ambassador, working alongside the Elite athletes to help make sport more accessible within local communities.

Colin said: "I am incredibly passionate about nurturing young talent and the Sporting Champions scheme goes above and beyond in this mission.

“As the scheme’s Ambassador, my role is to pass my knowledge, experience and expertise on to the next generation of super-talented athletes. Seeing these future champions flourish throughout each year as they gain confidence fuels my excitement for what's to come."

At the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, no fewer than 26 Sporting Champions competed, taking home nine gold, six silver and eight bronze medals collectively.

Phil Bowers, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are delighted to be providing exceptional support to this year’s cohort who have been accepted on to Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme.

“The profound impact Sporting Champions has on emerging talent from Sheffield each year is always amazing to see, and we are excited to be supporting more athletes than ever on their journey to sporting success.

“As a leisure provider working in partnership with Sheffield City Council, we feel it is important to cater for all sections of the community. We hope to continue making a real difference to our athletes’ success and are excited to see what success stories the scheme will bring this year.”

To find out more about Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme, please visit ea-champions.com/sporting-champions/ or follow @easportingchamps on Instagram. For further information on Everyone Active, visit www.everyoneactive.com