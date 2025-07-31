Newly republished community gardens trail map for Heeley & Meersbrook
The Meersbrook & Heeley Community Gardens Trail map is a guide to 14 of the volunteer managed Community Gardens in Heeley and Meersbrook, with notes about their special features.
Supported by Move More Sheffield, the Community Gardens Map takes you to stories of all the Community Gardens with histories and stories.
‘Community gardens are open to the public and maintained by local volunteers. They blossom in neglected spots and each one is unique and changes every season’, says Judy Stewart, Chair of the Heeley & Meersbrook Community Gardens Association’
‘This 4.6 mile circular trail takes approximately three hours and is on quiet roads and paths where you can discover the area. You can do the trail in one go or in bite sized circles’, adds Judy.
‘We’ve tried to make it as accessible as possible and all steep areas are clearly marked, but can be avoided’.
‘A huge thanks to the Freshgate Trust Foundation which gave us £800 to print 2,500 copies of the new edition to Move More Sheffield and to Alex Batten who designed the map,’ she concludes.
Copies of the new map are available at libraries, the Meersbrook Park Walled Garden and Heeley City Farm along with local cafes around the Heeley and Meersbrook area.
You can also download the map from https://www.movemoresheffield.com/communitygardensmap
For more information about the Heeley and Meersbrook Community Gardens Trail Map contact Judy Stewart [email protected] or call 07836652873