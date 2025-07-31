Newly republished community gardens trail map for Heeley & Meersbrook

The newly published community gardens map is also available as a download

A popular guide to volunteer run community gardens in a part of Sheffield has been fully revised and republished.

The Meersbrook & Heeley Community Gardens Trail map is a guide to 14 of the volunteer managed Community Gardens in Heeley and Meersbrook, with notes about their special features.

Supported by Move More Sheffield, the Community Gardens Map takes you to stories of all the Community Gardens with histories and stories.

‘Community gardens are open to the public and maintained by local volunteers. They blossom in neglected spots and each one is unique and changes every season’, says Judy Stewart, Chair of the Heeley & Meersbrook Community Gardens Association’

Judy Stewart and one of the local volunteers visiting the Woodbank Crescent Community Garden

‘This 4.6 mile circular trail takes approximately three hours and is on quiet roads and paths where you can discover the area. You can do the trail in one go or in bite sized circles’, adds Judy.

‘We’ve tried to make it as accessible as possible and all steep areas are clearly marked, but can be avoided’.

‘A huge thanks to the Freshgate Trust Foundation which gave us £800 to print 2,500 copies of the new edition to Move More Sheffield and to Alex Batten who designed the map,’ she concludes.

Copies of the new map are available at libraries, the Meersbrook Park Walled Garden and Heeley City Farm along with local cafes around the Heeley and Meersbrook area.

The Walled Garden in Meersbrook Park is also featured on the new trail map

You can also download the map from https://www.movemoresheffield.com/communitygardensmap

For more information about the Heeley and Meersbrook Community Gardens Trail Map contact Judy Stewart [email protected] or call 07836652873