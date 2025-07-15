New video game immerses players in untold histories of anti-Blackness in the UK and US

Dr Maisha Wester, British Academy Global Professor, has partnered with Human Studio in Sheffield to launch Coded Black, a groundbreaking free-to-play video game available on Steam. Utilising historical documents, real events, and scholarly commentary from both the UK and the US, the game immerses players in narratives that confront anti-Blackness, offering a unique educational experience rarely found in computer games.

Coded Black stands out for its nuanced depiction of anti-Blackness, adjusting scene severity and offering a museum-ready version with deactivated graphic content. Recognising the importance of context and accessibility, Dr Wester and her collaborators have also launched a companion website containing a complete bibliography, additional sources, and materials that shaped the game’s development.

In the game, players explore a fictional city where they encounter evidence of anti-Blackness throughout history, accessing unique primary sources and rarely seen supporting materials. While highlighting persistent racial injustice, Coded Black also offers uplift by encouraging players to seek out stories of Black achievement and humanity symbolised as balls of light. Featuring a vast range of embedded historical artefacts, each playthrough provides new perspectives for a uniquely powerful experience.

Dr Wester said: “Coded Black is a game designed to leave players unsettled. We treat racial injustice in both the UK and the US as a relic of the past, but it hasn’t gone away – we’ve just become better at obscuring it. The game invites players to confront difficult truths and come away from the experience inspired to ask deeper questions.

“In an age of misinformation, doing your own research matters more than ever. I hope Coded Black inspires people to dig deeper, cross-reference and challenge what they’re told. Gaming is a powerful medium, and I hope this is just the beginning of using it to engage with complex, underserved topics in ways that truly resonate.”

Looking ahead, a virtual reality version of Coded Black is planned to launch in 2026, further expanding the project’s reach and impact.