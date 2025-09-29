New trustee role for Michelle

High Green Development Trust (HGDT) has appointed Michelle Dickinson as its new trustee.

Michelle is head of Philanthropy and Programmes at South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation (SYCF) where she develops strategic relationships to secure and distribute funding to create stronger, fairer and healthier communities.

HGDT is a not-for-profit organisation supporting the community of High Green and surrounding neighbourhoods.

Founded in 2004, the Trust manages The Campus on Pack Horse Lane which is an inclusive community centre and business hub home to a range of local organisations including SYCF, Blossom View Respite Care and The Family Works.

Michelle, who has lived in High Green for almost 20 years, said: “I’m passionate about supporting the place I call home. Living and working in High Green gives me a great understanding of the challenges and opportunities here. I’m delighted to join HGDT’s board of trustees and hope I can play a part in empowering local groups to make a real difference.”

During her time at SYCF, Michelle has managed the South Yorkshire flood appeals in 2019 and 2023 helping to raise more than £1.5 million for affected residents and community groups. She also played a key role in generating £1 million of support from philanthropists and JustGiving donations during the cost-of-living crisis.

Lauren Sanderson, chief executive of HGDT, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Michelle to the board. Her expertise in philanthropy and community development, combined with her local knowledge and commitment, will be invaluable as we continue to grow our support for the people of High Green and beyond.”

Before joining SYCF, Michelle held positions at Virgin Trains East Coast and Business in the Community. She is also Chair of Friends of Charlton Brook, a group dedicated to fundraising and maintaining the area’s green spaces.