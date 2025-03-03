New St Luke’s strategy strengthens patient support for the future

St Luke’s Hospice is aiming to extend its support for the people of Sheffield even further as it unveils a new strategy that will take it through to the end of the decade.

At the heart of the charity’s new strategy for 2025-29 is an even greater emphasis on support for patients in the community.

That will include improving out-of-hours support to home-based patients and families, offering more flexible and accessible caring models and expanding the already hugely successful St Luke’s Patient and Family Support service.

The strategy will also encourage new ideas and solutions in all areas of hospice activity, grow vital research activity on palliative and end of life care and support local, national and international programmes to extend end of life care knowledge and best practice to disadvantaged and under-served communities.

St Luke's is aiming to extend its care and support in the community.

“Our vision for St Luke’s and Sheffield is a world where patients and families facing terminal illness don’t feel alone and receive the care and support they need to make the most of precious time, and experience a good death,” said St Luke’s Chief Executive Jo Lenton.

“Our purpose is to give patients and their families the high-quality care they need, treating each person as a unique individual.

“We promise to listen to their wishes and choices, tailoring our care and support so they can make the most of every day.

“We work with others to champion improvements in end-of-life care, in Sheffield and beyond.”

St Luke's Chief Executive Jo Lenton has unveiled a new strategy for the charity.

At the heart of the new strategy are the St Luke’s core values of caring, being pioneering and also being respectful, considerate to others always and offering inclusivity and dignity to patients.

Other key areas identified in the new strategy include organically growing the St Luke’s retail, fundraised and other self-generated net income to support the growing level of services.

There will also be a drive to seek uplifts in statutory funding whilst also managing costs, budgets and reserves to maintain a sustainable financial position.

“As part of this important strategy we need to attract, engage and retain the best people for St Luke's, enhance belonging and wellbeing for all in the workplace and create an empowered, positive and progressive workplace culture,” said Jo.

“All this adds up to our being a celebrated and well-supported Sheffield charity, extending understanding of St Luke's work, its impact and challenges and being recognised as an inclusive organisation that is available to all.

“Our new Strategy sets out our direction and ambitions, to build on the strength of our charity and the foundations laid down by generations of Sheffielders.

“We now invite everybody to join with us - and with Sheffield - on our journey into the future.

For more information about St Luke’s care and services and for information on the many ways to support St Luke’s visit www.stlukeshospice.org.uk