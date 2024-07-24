New skills see Emmaus Sheffield companions hitting the heights
Emmaus Sheffield is the drug and alcohol free project that provides a home, support and work for formerly homeless people in the city.
Through its Social Enterprise programme it aims to provide meaningful work and enable the people it supports – known as companions - to eventually become self-supporting once more.
As part of that process, offering training in a range of skills is a vital part of preparing for the return to work.
And companions Gavin Clarke and David Battersby really have hit the heights with their latest skills success - a qualification in safe tower scaffold erection.
The pair were joined by Emmaus Sheffield Workshop manager Stefan Fox for the training scheme which will not only help them in their quest for work in the wider workplace but also provides a skill that will be useful within the charity itself.
“As anybody who has visited us will know, our Cadman Street headquarters, a former cutlery works, is an old building that needs a lot of maintenance,” said Deputy Manager Charley Fedorenko.
“This new qualification means we now have people on site who can safely install tower scaffolding whenever we need to carry out essential maintenance work.
“This is a listed building that we have a responsibility to preserve as part of Sheffield’s rich industrial heritage so Gavin and Dave really will be making a vital contribution to our maintenance programme.”
To find out more about Emmaus visit www.emmaus-sheffield.org.uk
