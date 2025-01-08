New research to examine the impact of climate change and culture on maternal health

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Researchers from Sheffield Hallam University will examine the impact of climate change and culture on maternal health in Pakistan as part of a new project funded by Wellcome.

Led by Dr Sadiq Bhanbhro, a Senior Research Fellow in the University’s School of Health and Social Care, and with mentoring support from Professor Hora Soltani, the project will examine how extreme weather events affect maternal health outcomes in vulnerable communities.

Extreme weather and natural disasters contribute to a wide range of health, food, and nutritional risks, particularly for women in low and middle-income countries such as Pakistan. Pregnancy and childbirth exacerbate these vulnerabilities further.

The project will look at the intersectional influences on maternal health, nutrition and climate change to inform the development of interventions to improve women's and children’s health and well-being.

Dr Sadiq Bhanbhro

The research team includes international collaborators Dr Zahid Memon from the Aga Khan University and Professor Lubna Naz from the Institute of Business Administration in Karachi, Pakistan. Their work will be crucial in addressing Pakistan's challenges in meeting Sustainable Development Goals related to maternal health.

Starting in February 2025, the two-year Birthing at Burning Places project will focus on women as a particularly vulnerable group during pregnancy and childbirth in climate-affected areas. It will examine how gender dynamics, social class, and cultural norms influence access to nutrition and healthcare during environmental crises.

Building on previous work funded by the Academy of Medical Sciences' Global Challenges Research Fund, this new project which secured £146,000 funding from Wellcome, will use a collaborative approach that values community input to ensure solutions are effective and reflect the needs of those affected.

It aims to co-produce community-based, sustainable, and culturally acceptable interventions that enhance women's health and wellbeing in regions affected by climate change.

Project lead, Dr Sadiq Bhanbhro from the School of Health and Social Care at Sheffield Hallam University, said: “The health of mothers is not just a healthcare issue. It is deeply connected to power imbalances, cultural norms, and practices. Similarly, the environmental changes we are witnessing raise important questions about the relationship between nature and culture. Gender dynamics, social class, and cultural norms significantly affect pregnant women and mothers' ability to access, use, and manage food and nutrition.

“Given that maternal health-related targets in Pakistan are falling short of the Sustainable Development Goals, research providing an in-depth understanding of intersectional influences on maternal health, nutrition and climate change is urgently needed to inform the development of interventions to enhance women’s and families’ health and wellbeing.”

A report published in October 2024 found that miscarriages, premature babies and harm to mothers caused by the climate crisis are a ‘blind spot’ in climate action plans. Increasing climate extremes are causing more lost babies, premature births and cognitive damage to newborns, the report said.