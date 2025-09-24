New President of the Sheffield and District Law Society unveiled

MD Law employment partner Lindsey Gaimster has been appointed as the new president of the Sheffield and District Law Society.

Lindsey takes up her year-long position as head of the professional association for solicitors practising in Sheffield, Rotherham, Barnsley, Chesterfield and the surrounding area, following the end of Dr Claire Young’s time in post.

The appointment reflects Lindsey’s dedication to the local legal community and her vision while in post is for the society is to continue to support the local legal profession, and to help foster greater engagement with local solicitors.

Lindsey said: “I am incredibly honoured, and absolutely delighted, to step into this prestigious role.

“Following the great work of Clare Young, my focus is on creating more opportunities for connection and collaboration within our legal community. By supporting and developing our sub-committees, raising the Society’s profile, and providing firms with practical training and support, I hope to make the Society an even stronger hub for the people it serves.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me on this journey, and to MD Law for their continued encouragement."

Dr Claire Young, immediate past president at SDLS said: “We welcome Lindsey as our newly appointed president. It is a true honour to have her step into this role and join the leadership team.

“We’re also pleased to announce the appointments of James Parden as vice president and Andrew Smith as deputy vice president. Together, this newly formed leadership team brings a wealth of experience, a strong track record, and a forward-thinking approach that will undoubtedly enrich our work and strengthen our impact across the legal community.”

Neil Kelly, a fellow partner at MD Law, added: "The society has a long and respected history of supporting legal professionals in the area, and we are confident Lindsey will lead with the same excellence that defines her work at MD Law.

“Lindsey’s appointment is a testament to her leadership and commitment to the local legal community. We're incredibly proud to have Lindsey representing MD Law and the profession more broadly."

Lindsey joined MD Law in September 2024 to launch and develop its new employment law division bringing employment specialisms for businesses including advice on redundancies, restructures, director exits, business transfers, contract reviews and asset acquisitions.

The firm now offers advice on all aspects of employment law, HR and employee management for firms and individuals across Yorkshire and beyond.

Rotherham-born Lindsey, who qualified in 2012, was a founding member of the Doncaster Junior Lawyers Division and served as the national representative for a number of years.

For further information on MD Law call 0114 299 4890 or email [email protected]