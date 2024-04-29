New Police board tackling cybercrime in Yorkshire, Humber and the North East

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new NEBRC board is made up of four current and retired law enforcement professionals and exists to officially govern the company. Following her retirement from the police last August, Rebecca Chapman has been appointed as civilian CEO, with three current policing professionals joining in chair and director roles to retain the police lead as the centre continues to grow.

Deputy Chief Constable for Humberside Police, David Marshall, has joined as the new Chair and Andrea Mennell Chief Financial Officer for Humberside Police has joined the board as a director to manage the strategic financial direction.

Steve Leach, Detective Inspector and Head of Business Development at the NEBRC has now also joined the board, to further support the operational side of the business in his new capacity as a director.

NEBRC Police Board

The Police Board will manage the running of the business and sit above the organisation’s existing Advisory Board which sees cyber experts within the business community collaborate, to provide cybersecurity training and guidance to small businesses in Yorkshire and the North East.

Rebecca Chapman, CEO and director at The Business Resilience Centre for the North East (NEBRC) and retired Police Superintendent comments,

“We’re excited to announce the creation of the new NEBRC Police Board. Being led by exceptional policing professionals like Andrea, David and Stephen is a huge step towards our mission and keeps us firmly at the forefront of the industry.

“The new board structure further strengthens the relationships between law enforcement and cybersecurity professionals which is a vital part of our work in the small business community.”

David Marshall, Deputy Chief Constable for Humberside Police and Chair at NEBRC said,

“It’s a privilege to be joining the NEBRC at a time when the organisation is growing rapidly. With cyber threats becoming more complex and more prevalent than ever, the collaboration between business experts, Police and academia plays a powerful role in tackling these threats. We’re looking forward to supporting an increasing number of businesses in the community, offering affordable and free cyber security services.”

Andrea Mennell, Chief Financial Officer for Humberside Police and NEBRC Police Board Director adds,

“My background is in audit and accounts and as a fully qualified accountant, I am enjoying being able to share my knowledge and experience in this area with the rest of the NEBRC board.

I am Hull born and bred, and very passionate about working in a sector that gives something back to the community. It’s great to be involved in a company such as NEBRC that has the ability to make such an impact on those companies that need it.”