New parliamentary group launched to tackle loneliness and build a more connected society

A new parliamentary group has been launched to help tackle loneliness and build more connected communities, marking a significant step towards making social connection a national priority.

The new All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Tackling Loneliness and Connected Communities will be chaired by Paul Davies MP and Lord Shaun Bailey MP, with Intergenerational England appointed as Secretariat.

The group will bring together cross-party parliamentarians, sector leaders and community voices to explore and address the growing impact of loneliness across the UK.

The APPG has been established with the support of the Campaign to End Loneliness, hosted by Sheffield Hallam University, and will champion solutions that are people-led, intergenerational and rooted in communities. It will provide a platform for inquiry, connection and collaboration across Parliament and beyond, with the first meeting of the group taking place in September.

Members of the APPG on Loneliness and Connected Communities

Stephanie Peacock MP, Minister for Loneliness and Social Connection, said: “Loneliness and connection are among the most pressing issues of our time – affecting people of all ages and backgrounds. I’m proud to support the re-establishment of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Tackling Loneliness and Connected Communities. This group will bring together vital voices across sectors to champion innovation, drive forward meaningful change and develop the practical, long-term solutions needed to build a more compassionate and connected society.”

Paul Davis, Labour MP for Colne Valley, said: “Loneliness affects millions across the UK, and it’s time we made connection a national priority. I’m proud to co-chair this APPG, which will unite voices from across Parliament and our communities to drive real change. Together, we’ll champion practical, people-led solutions that foster belonging and strengthen the social fabric of our society—ensuring no one is left feeling isolated or unheard.”

Charlotte Miller and Emily Abbott, Co-Founders and CEOs, Intergenerational England, said: “Loneliness is one of the most pressing public health challenges of our time. Through this new APPG, and in partnership with the Campaign to End Loneliness, we’re committed to placing connection at the heart of policy and public life.”

Professor Andrea Wigfield, Campaign to End Loneliness and Director of the Centre for Loneliness Studies, Sheffield Hallam University, added:“The APPG will support a wider societal and holistic approach to tackling loneliness and supporting connected communities. By recognising loneliness as a national cross cutting policy priority, we can ensure that social connection is a priority across all areas of government, from health and social care, to housing, to education and employment.”

The group will meet regularly in Westminster and in community settings, working to ensure that the realities of loneliness are heard and acted upon wherever they occur and at every stage of life.