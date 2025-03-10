New NWR (National Women’s Register) Group launches in Sheffield this month

Due to increased demand NWR (National Women's Register) are planning a new group in Broomhill, Sheffield. With our first meeting on March 20 it will give local women an opportunity to connect, engage in meaningful discussions, and form lasting friendships. This is the fourth NWR group in Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Why Join the Sheffield Broomhill NWR?

Stimulating Conversations: Engage in lively discussions on various subjects, from current events to personal passions.

New Friendships: Build lasting relationships with local women who share your interests and values.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NWR connects women for conversation, activities and friendship

Social Events: Enjoy a range of activities beyond regular meetings, including outings, speaker events, and more.

Online activities and Events – gentle exercise classes, online discussion groups, virtual coffee mornings, expert speakers, short courses and book clubs…we even have Wellness Week running from March 31.

Speaking on the launch, Claire Kendrick, Head of Operations for NWR, said: “We are so excited to bring another NWR group to Sheffield. This group will be a fantastic way for women to meet new friends and participate in vibrant, thoughtful discussions. It’s all about creating a welcoming, supportive space for women to express themselves and share their views.”

How to Get Involved

Women interested in coming along for a free trial session or joining the Sheffield Broomhill NWR group are encouraged to complete the contact form on the Sheffield Broomhill page of the NWR website https://nwr.org.uk/network/groups/sheffield-broomhill. We can then send you details of the meeting venue.

About NWR

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NWR is a national membership charity that combats social isolation by connecting women for conversation, debate, and social events. With groups across the UK and a thriving online community, NWR offers a platform for women to discuss a wide range of topics—from current affairs and the arts to travel and lifestyle—within a friendly and supportive setting.

Results of our recent member survey (February 2025) revealed:

70% of members enjoy meeting like minded women through NWR

69% of members say that NWR keeps their mind active

For more information, visit nwr.org.uk