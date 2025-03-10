New NWR (National Women’s Register) Group launches in Sheffield this month
Why Join the Sheffield Broomhill NWR?
Stimulating Conversations: Engage in lively discussions on various subjects, from current events to personal passions.
New Friendships: Build lasting relationships with local women who share your interests and values.
Social Events: Enjoy a range of activities beyond regular meetings, including outings, speaker events, and more.
Online activities and Events – gentle exercise classes, online discussion groups, virtual coffee mornings, expert speakers, short courses and book clubs…we even have Wellness Week running from March 31.
Speaking on the launch, Claire Kendrick, Head of Operations for NWR, said: “We are so excited to bring another NWR group to Sheffield. This group will be a fantastic way for women to meet new friends and participate in vibrant, thoughtful discussions. It’s all about creating a welcoming, supportive space for women to express themselves and share their views.”
How to Get Involved
Women interested in coming along for a free trial session or joining the Sheffield Broomhill NWR group are encouraged to complete the contact form on the Sheffield Broomhill page of the NWR website https://nwr.org.uk/network/groups/sheffield-broomhill. We can then send you details of the meeting venue.
About NWR
NWR is a national membership charity that combats social isolation by connecting women for conversation, debate, and social events. With groups across the UK and a thriving online community, NWR offers a platform for women to discuss a wide range of topics—from current affairs and the arts to travel and lifestyle—within a friendly and supportive setting.
Results of our recent member survey (February 2025) revealed:
- 70% of members enjoy meeting like minded women through NWR
- 69% of members say that NWR keeps their mind active
For more information, visit nwr.org.uk