New million pound solar panel funding awarded to Sheffield Teaching Hospitals

Today (21 March) the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero announced a package of £100 million from Great British Energy for the NHS to install solar power and battery storage solutions to help drive down energy bills, offering better value for the taxpayer.

As part of this groundbreaking new funding Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has been awarded £1.13m to install solar panels at the Northern General Hospital, Jessop Wing Hospital and three community properties.

Investing in renewable energy generation will deliver reductions in energy costs that can be redirected into frontline care. These new solar panel installation projects are expected to deliver savings of around £8.6 million a year, and up to £260 million over the panel’s lifetime across the NHS.

The Trust’s bid includes 1,500 solar panels to be installed on buildings across the Northern General Hospital campus, Jessop Wing Hospital and three community buildings, at Wheata Place, Firth Park and Manor Clinic.

Jessop Wing is one of the sites chosen for the new solar panel installation project

Work is due to commence April 2026 completing March 2027. This major investment will deliver anticipated cost savings of £153,000 per annum.

Chief Strategy Officer at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Mark Tuckett said:

“We are delighted to receive this funding, which reinforces our commitment to reducing our reliance on fossil fuels for electricity generation and the aspiration to become a net zero, sustainable health service. The investment is also welcome news for the wider region as it will provide significant opportunities for our local supply chain to support the local economy and develop new skills within the workforce in our communities which in turn supports improved health and well-being. Decarbonising the energy we use will also be a key focus in our forthcoming Sustainability Plan.”

Chief Sustainability Officer at NHS England, Chris Gormley said:

“Thanks to the dedication of teams nationwide, the NHS has already implemented hundreds of projects that enhance energy efficiency and drive significant cost savings. This groundbreaking new investment, across 78 NHS Trusts on around 200 sites, will expand solar power generation within the NHS by over 300%, slashing energy costs by hundreds of millions of pounds. These vital savings can be reinvested directly into frontline care, ensuring the NHS continues to deliver for our patients and communities.”

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has a dedicated Sustainability Plan which outlines its commitment to reducing the environmental impact of all its activities.