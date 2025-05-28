New instruments spark musical creativity at Rotherham Infant School

Bramley Sunnyside Infant School is benefiting from a boost in musical resources, thanks to the support from UKSE’s Community Support Funds.

The Rotherham-based school, committed to delivering a rich and engaging music curriculum, recently faced a major hurdle, outdated, unusable instruments and limited funds to replace them. Determined to give every child access to high-quality music education, the school applied for community funding from UKSE.

Thanks to the funding, the school was able to purchase four A-Star 30 Player Multicultural Percussion Sounds Baskets, one for each of its Foundation Stage classrooms. These baskets are now used in dedicated weekly music lessons and are also available during free play, allowing children to explore music independently throughout the day.

The instruments have already begun to make a difference. Foundation Stage pupils are now creating their own compositions, experimenting with different sounds, and preparing performances to showcase their learning which will be shared with parents and carers during regular topic celebrations.

Steve Lyon of UKSE pictured with Claire Goulding Music Subject Leader at Bramley Sunnyside Infant School

Staff at the school have also benefited, gaining confidence and competence in delivering the music curriculum. The instruments will feature in an upcoming CPD (Continuing Professional Development) session focused on musical composition.

The pupils’ enthusiasm speaks volumes. Nursery and Reception children were thrilled to explore their new instruments with teachers receiving positive feedback such as “I love listening to sounds and songs and I like to play them” and “It makes our singing better”.

Looking ahead, the school has ambitious plans. Children have already performed at local churches and libraries and are set to participate in a new school music festival, visit care homes, and take part in the One Voice event at Magna Science Park. The new instruments will play a central role in allowing the children to compose and perform their own music, enhancing both their learning and self-esteem.

Claire Goulding, Music Subject Leader at Bramley Sunnyside Infant School, said: “We have worked incredibly hard to develop a music curriculum that aligns with the government's vision for all children to access music in meaningful, creative ways.

“Our old instruments were simply no longer fit for purpose, and without UKSE’s support, we couldn’t have made this happen.

“Music is a universal language, it connects us, builds confidence, and helps our children feel part of a wider community.

“The impact has been immediate and transformational.”

Steve Lyon, Regional Manager at UKSE, said: “We’re delighted to support Bramley Sunnyside Infant School in enhancing their music program.

“Supporting local schools and communities is a key part of what we do at UKSE, and we’re proud to contribute to such a worthwhile cause."

UKSE provides equity investment and loans of up to £1.5m to existing growing businesses, particularly those creating jobs – for further information, please contact the team on 0114 2700 933.