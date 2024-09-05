New head named for Sheffield High School for Girls GDST
With 30 years of experience in teaching and leadership roles at independent schools across the UK, Alex brings a wealth of expertise to the role. Since 2018, she has served as Head of Tranby School (formerly Hull Collegiate School), part of the United Learning group. Prior to that, she spent 17 years at North London Collegiate School, a prestigious girls’ school, in a range of roles including Head of Department, Deputy Head, and Interim Head. Alex’s academic background includes a PGCE from the University of Cambridge and an MA in the History of Education from London University’s Institute of Education.
Commenting on her new role, Alex said: "It is an honour to be appointed Head of Sheffield Girls’. I feel privileged to lead a school known for its warmth, excellence, and innovation. I look forward to building positive relationships within the school community, working together to support every student, and further enhancing Sheffield Girls’ outstanding reputation."
Alex has a clear understanding of the unique value of an education tailored specifically for girls and the school community is thrilled that she will be leading Sheffield Girls’ into its next chapter.
Cheryl Giovannoni, Chief Executive, said: “Alex impressed us with her fierce passion for girls’ education, demonstrating her innate understanding of the power and value of an education designed specifically for girls.
We were particularly taken with Alex’s commitment to a rich academic and co-curricular programme that nurtures every student’s curiosities and talents and prepares them to go out into the world with confidence and ambition, along with her belief in the importance of visible and dynamic leadership.
Her experience, energy and affiliation with the values, spirit and ethos of Sheffield Girls’ convinced Trustees that she would be a worthy successor to the fine Heads who have previously led the school.”
Alex will begin her role at the start of the Summer Term in April 2025, with Deputy Head Sarah White, acting as Interim Head after Mrs Gunson’s departure in December.
