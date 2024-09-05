New head named for Sheffield High School for Girls GDST

Sheffield High School for Girls, GDST, the top ranked independent school in the region, announced this week the appointment of Mrs Alexandra Wilson as their new Head, who will take up the role at the start of Summer Term 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With 30 years of experience in teaching and leadership roles at independent schools across the UK, Alex brings a wealth of expertise to the role. Since 2018, she has served as Head of Tranby School (formerly Hull Collegiate School), part of the United Learning group. Prior to that, she spent 17 years at North London Collegiate School, a prestigious girls’ school, in a range of roles including Head of Department, Deputy Head, and Interim Head. Alex’s academic background includes a PGCE from the University of Cambridge and an MA in the History of Education from London University’s Institute of Education.

Commenting on her new role, Alex said: "It is an honour to be appointed Head of Sheffield Girls’. I feel privileged to lead a school known for its warmth, excellence, and innovation. I look forward to building positive relationships within the school community, working together to support every student, and further enhancing Sheffield Girls’ outstanding reputation."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex has a clear understanding of the unique value of an education tailored specifically for girls and the school community is thrilled that she will be leading Sheffield Girls’ into its next chapter.

Mrs Alexandra Wilson, incoming Head at Sheffield Girls’ GDST for Summer Term 2025

Cheryl Giovannoni, Chief Executive, said: “Alex impressed us with her fierce passion for girls’ education, demonstrating her innate understanding of the power and value of an education designed specifically for girls.

We were particularly taken with Alex’s commitment to a rich academic and co-curricular programme that nurtures every student’s curiosities and talents and prepares them to go out into the world with confidence and ambition, along with her belief in the importance of visible and dynamic leadership.

Her experience, energy and affiliation with the values, spirit and ethos of Sheffield Girls’ convinced Trustees that she would be a worthy successor to the fine Heads who have previously led the school.”

Alex will begin her role at the start of the Summer Term in April 2025, with Deputy Head Sarah White, acting as Interim Head after Mrs Gunson’s departure in December.