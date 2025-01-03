New Gymnastics Academy gives Sheffield youngsters springboard to success

Each site features a vibrant colour scheme and state-of-the-art equipment to create a family friendly environment. The new Sheffield site is one of four new gyms to open their doors during 2025.

Kids from across South Yorkshire are being given the chance to spring into the New Year in style following the opening of a new state-of-the-art gymnastics facility designed specifically for children aged 16 and under.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Gymnastics Academy will open its doors in Sheffield for he first time on 4th January and visitors during its first weekend will be able to take part in a range of free taster sessions and classes.

Pioneered by experienced entrepreneur Josh May, the Gymnastics Academy is a brand-new concept designed to nurture childhood development through physical and emotional development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since securing the keys to the new premises located at Archer Road Retail Park, Josh and his team have wasted no time in transforming the former tanning salon into a state-of-the–art gym facility. Complete with a wide range of apparatus, safety flooring and family friendly facilities, the academy will deliver a wide range of activities for children of all ages and abilities, ranging from babies and toddlers to primary and secondary school pupils.

The academics provide children aged between four months to 16 years old with the chance to learn new skills, including teamwork, resilience and social interaction

Born from a passion to promote children’s physical and emotional wellbeing, each session is delivered by a team of fully qualified DBS checked instructors, giving youngsters of all ages and abilities the chance to develop new skills in a supportive environment.

Tuition is delivered in small classes, with each programme designed to help participants improve balance, flexibility and co-ordination, as well as helping children develop confidence, teamwork and encourage social interaction, and will be led by experienced gym instructor Courtney Dinning and chief operating officer Jordan Buchan.

The academy also plans to host daytime parent and toddler sessions, as well as offering birthday party experiences and breakfast clubs. The academy is also planning to offer themed activity days, as well as parent and toddler bonding workshops and holiday clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The opening of the new Sheffield Gymnastics Academy marks the beginning of a significant period of growth and expansion for the business and will create ten new jobs in the city. It is the first of four planned gymnastics academies to open their doors in 2025 with additional sites opened in Solihull, Manchester and Milton Keynes.

The Gymnastics Academy is planning to open four sites across the UK during 2025

Josh May, Co-Founder, The Gymnastics Academy, said:

“We have made it our mission to give more children and families across the UK the chance to enjoy gymnastics as a pastime. The opening of our new site in Sheffield marks the beginning of a significant period of growth and expansion for the business in 2025 and by offering free taster sessions during our opening weekend, I hope it will encourage more children across Sheffield to experience our unique gym for themselves.

When we launched the Gymnastics Academy, we wanted to create an environment where children of all ages and abilities can unlock their full potential. Sheffield is a city synonymous with sporting success, and I hope our new facility will play a key role in helping youngsters from across South Yorkshire to develop skills they will use throughout their lives.”

Since opening its first site in July 2024, the Gymnastics Academy has enjoyed a significant period of growth and expansion. To date, more than 7,000 children ranging from babies and toddlers to primary and secondary school pupils have taken part in its unique programmes. The company currently employs 75 members of staff across sites in Huddersfield, Leeds and Castleford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Sheffield site is the first of four planned gym openings that will take place during 2025, with future openings planned in Solihull, Manchester and Milton Keynes.

Free taster sessions during its launch weekend can be booked by visiting The Gymnastics Academy website: https://www.thegymnasticsacademy.co.uk/our-clubs/sheffield/