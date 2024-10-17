New film project bridges the gap between Elsecar’s past and present

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new film project about the South Yorkshire village of Elsecar and its links with the Indian Ocean island of Réunion will launch at Elsecar Heritage Centre on October 30.

The Isle of Bourbon Suspension Bridge, designed by pioneering Victorian engineer Marc Brunel, was crafted at the Hartop, Sorby and Littlewood Ironworks in Elsecar before being shipped to the island now called Réunion, where it was opened in 1824, spanning the Sainte-Suzanne River.

The site of the ironworks in Elsecar where all the casting work was carried out is now a playing field, offering virtually no clues to its industrial past.

In 2018, though, an archaeological excavation began at the site as part of the Elsecar Heritage Action Zone and Wentworth and Elsecar Great Place projects, revealing some of the community’s ironworks history.

Wayne's new film project will debut at Elsecar Heritage Centre on October 30.

The bridge itself is long gone and a fascinating page of South Yorkshire history could have been completely forgotten.

But now that almost lost chapter of Elsecar’s story is being celebrated by Doncaster film maker Wayne Sables, who has created a film and projection mapping piece for Barnsley Museums as part of the Building Bridges and Forging Ahead project.

Working alongside fellow film maker Steve Pool, Wayne has produced a piece that uses film and animation techniques to bring the 200-year-old story to new life.

It will will have its first public screening when it is projection mapped onto the side of Elsecar Heritage Centre at 6pm on October 30.

“It’s a complex story and one that involves not only the outstanding achievements of the Industrial Revolution but also reflects the darker side of 19th century history as slavery continued on the island into the 1840s, long after the bridge was opened,” said Wayne

“We wanted the film to reflect every aspect of this complex period of world history, though at its heart it is very much a celebration of the working lives of people in very different communities on opposite sides of the world.”