New family suite project will deliver highest standard of care at St Luke’s

Work is beginning on the creation of a new suite for patients and families at St Luke’s Hospice.

The project - which is being supported by former St Luke’s Chairman of Trustees Neil MacDonald and his wife Julie - will see the creation of a special space which will provide a comfortable and supportive environment for patients and their loved ones.

With sleeping facilities, bathroom, seating area and a self-contained kitchen, the suite will offer a place for families to stay in greater comfort overnight and participate more fully in their loved one’s care.

The work is beginning now and is scheduled for completion by the end of November, with every effort being taken to ensure there is minimum inconvenience for St Luke’s Inpatients, families and visitors during the construction period.

Neil MacDonald and Jo Lenton launch the new St Luke's Family Suite

“This dedicated space will help patients and families in many ways, adding an extra level of comfort at a most difficult time,” said St Luke’s Chief Executive Jo Lenton.

“This is an important project for St Luke’s and reflects the way in which we are always exploring new ways to improve our patient care and embrace new thinking, maintaining our place as pioneers in this field.

“We are so pleased that Neil and Julie MacDonald, who are such enthusiastic friends of St Luke’s, have given us the level of support that is making this exciting new project a reality and we look forward to welcoming our first family to make use of the space.”

Mr MacDonald commented: “Over my many years of involvement with St Luke’s, I have been impressed by the way in which the care and comfort of patients and families is always given the highest priority.

“Although I have now retired from the Board, Julie and I maintain strong links with St Luke’s and we are delighted to have been given the opportunity to be involved in a project that really will make an enormous difference to the lives of so many patients.

“The new suite will respond to the specific circumstances of so many families, creating a space that is adaptable to different needs at different times and will be beneficial to both patients and their loved ones, including children and other young visitors.

“Whatever a family’s needs, St Luke’s is creating a safe place, a private area where special and lasting memories can be created and shared.”