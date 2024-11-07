New ERP implementation partnership for growing leading high-tech company

Internationally renowned innovator of magnetic transmissions and ultra-compact motors Magnomatics, who also provide full-engineering consultancy services for one off as well as multi-phase projects, is pleased to announce Total Control Pro as their ERP implementation partner.

Magnomatics, work with manufacturers across the world, in a variety of sectors, including Aerospace (and associated eVTOL/UAM industries), Marine Propulsion, Off-Highway Vehicles (OHVs) and Renewables.

Total Control Pro has extensive experience in this space and their DynamxMFG platform has been developed with manufacturing at its heart, improving both productivity and output for users across key areas, including customer management systems, planning and scheduling, inventory, as well as shop floor interfacing.

Commenting on the announcement, Gary Rodgers, CEO of Magnomatics: “The whole team at Magnomatics has been excited to welcome Total Control Pro as our partnership for this project. We are confident that the collaboration will play a key role in facilitating our growth, allowing us to continue bringing innovative electrification solutions to the market at an accelerated rate.”

Dorian Smellie, CEO at Total Control Pro (left) and Joe Kitchen, Operations Director at Magnomatics (right).

Joe Kitchen, Operations Director at Magnomatics: “We see Total Control Pro as an optimal partner in increasing overall customer value, by complementing our revolutionary technology with a continuously improving standard of systematic control and agility. This is an exciting period of growth for our business and this implementation is one of several strategic upgrades which will enhance operational transparency and predictability; critical enablers to scaling and optimising in a concurrent manner.”

Dolores Sanders, CMO / Strategic Director at Total Control Pro: ‘‘This is an exciting partnership – like-minded companies with aligned vision coming together to provide more value for their customers. We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Magnomatics, supporting them achieve their strategic goals and drive innovation in their field.”

For more information about Magnomatics, visit: https://www.magnomatics.com

