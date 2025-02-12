New dates for popular tours at award-winning Biffa waste plant

Residents in Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham have the chance to find out for themselves what happens to the non-recyclable waste in their bins.

The award-winning BDR Biffa waste treatment plant at Manvers is offering guided tours of the site to show how non-recyclable waste from local households is processed to extract useful resources.

BDR Biffa serves 345,000 homes across the area and the facility can handle up to 250,000 tonnes of waste a year. Instead of being sent to landfill, over 97% of the waste is processed. The process involves:

* Drying the waste to extract the moisture * Removing overlooked recyclable materials that cannot be recycled at the kerbside or were not placed in the correct bins* Producing low carbon electricity for use on site and in West Yorkshire* Creating compost products for land remediation and reclamation

Site tour at Biffa BDR waste plant

Tours of the BDR Biffa Waste Treatment Facility run regularly throughout the year with places allocated on a first come, first served basis. Tours last approximately two hours and include a presentation about the facility, safety briefing and tour of the site itself.

Abi Reid, Community Education Liaison Officer at Manvers, said: “We are very proud of our work at the BDR Waste Treatment Facility. The tours of our site in Manvers have proved very popular in the past with residents who are keen to see how household waste can be transformed into something useful rather than just sent to landfill.”

The tour dates for 2025/26 are as follows:

• 14 May 2025

• 9 July 2025

• 10 September 2025

• 12 November 2025

• 21 January 2026

• 18 March 2026

On each date, there will be two tours starting at 2pm and 6pm. These are open to anyone over the age of 18. All necessary safety clothing required will be provided.

To find out more or to book a place on a tour of the BDR Waste Treatment Facility please visit www.BDRonline.co.uk/site-visits

We look forward to welcoming you on one of our interesting and informative tours soon.