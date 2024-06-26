New Cookie in Town as Director of Sales is appointed at DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield City

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sheffield hospitality sector has a new cookie in town with the appointment of Michelle Wildman as Director of Sales at the soon-to-be-opened Double Tree by Hilton Sheffield City.

Yorkshire-born Michelle has joined the team at the City’s newest hotel and brings with her a wealth of experience in the hospitality sector. Her new role will see her leading on strategic sales across accommodation, meetings and events whilst supporting the hotel’s mission to provide outstanding service to guests.

The hotel, located next to Sheffield United Football Club on Bramall Lane, is expected to open late summer. It will feature 155 guest rooms and suites, meeting and event facilities, a fitness centre, and a restaurant and bar.

Michelle's started her career in Berkshire where she discovered a passion for sales and hospitality. She then moved back north and was part of the opening team at the Premier Inn on Angel Street in Sheffield in 2003.

Michelle Wildman, Director of Sales at DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield City.

Michelle's journey in the hotel industry has taken her to Hilton as Area Sales Manager, where she covered Hilton Leeds City and Hilton Bradford. In 2014, she opened the Hampton by Hilton Sheffield on West Bar, where she led the sales team for over five years before moving on to Mercure Sheffield St Paul's in 2019.

Michelle is excited to be back working on Sheffield’s latest hotel opening. She commented: “I just love the city. The dynamic growth is so exciting to see having seen the landscape change so much over 21 years.

“My position here in Sheffield allows us to unlock new business opportunities and ensure our hotel is the top choice for guests travelling to the area, for business and leisure alike.”

“The business community, and other hoteliers alike, are like a big family. There is an amazing network who are always there to support, connect and recommend you. I am very much looking forward to the hotel opening soon and welcoming guests to our fantastic venue.”

