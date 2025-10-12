Plans have been mooted for a new church in Rotherham in an attempt to redevelop an abandoned office block.

The Redeemed Christian Church of God has been operating a community centre in the Eastwood area of Rotherham for more than a decade.

Founded in Sheffield, their website claims that the first service in Rotherham drew in just 28 members, however in the years since has continued to grow.

Now they run a number of different groups for women and children, as well as hosting community barbecues, events at Clifton Park and what has been described as ‘Christmas Lunch on Jesus’ in which food is provided to less privileged families in the community.

A vacant office block could be turned into a church if new plans are approved by Rotherham council. | Google/A.F.Architectural Designs

And now, plans have been put forward to Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council that would see the congregation grow further.

Proposals sent by the church would see Norton House, on Mansfield Road, converted into a new place of worship.

Planning documents explain how the site has been ‘largely vacant for a period of time’ and details how all five-storeys - including the basement - would be used.

If approved, the ground and second floor would be used as the main church, with a large pulpit area in the centre of the T-shaped building.

Meanwhile, the second and third floors would be used as offices, with desk spaces and conference rooms.

“It can be confirmed that the site will be in use all week round and will be run by both members of staff as well as volunteers,” a planning statement explains.

“The times of formal worship are anticipated to be attended by an average of 100 adults and 100 children at any one time, with the main worship hall also proposed to be in use at other times for other community/support uses.”

An existing car park with 34 spaces will be made use of, with a highway officer adding that, if approved, the application ‘will not result in a severe impact on the adjacent road network’.

South Yorkshire Police also provided comment, saying that the car parking areas should be well-lit, and advising for the introduction of CCTV for security measures.

The planning statement submitted by the church continues: “The church is a part of the Rotherham-wide community of churches and a leading member of the United Churches responsible for uplifting the spiritual atmosphere of Rotherham.

“In their 13 years stay at Eastwood View Rotherham, they have been actively involved in the reduction of vandalism, drug and alcohol abuse, family break-ups [in] the community.

“[The church] want to bring their many other attributes and characteristics to the new Norton House site.”

Public consultation is open until October 30, with a decision set to be made by December 29.

Application reference number: RB2025/1291.