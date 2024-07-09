New assistant principal and Peaks Campus staff team appointed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Assistant Principal has been appointed to lead the special educational needs and disabilities curriculum across The Sheffield College with a focus on Peaks Campus.

Sarah Le-Good MBE has 30 years’ experience of working in the further education sector and a strong track record.

Sarah began her career as a learning support worker and then trained as a teacher in specialist provision before going onto curriculum management and various leadership roles.

Prior to joining The Sheffield College on June 24, Sarah was Head of Inclusion, Learning Support and Foundation Studies at Riverside College in Widnes.

New Assistant Principal Sarah Le-Good MBE is pictured at The Sheffield College’s Peaks Campus.

Before that Sarah, who is currently an Ofsted inspector, worked for nine years at Derby College Group as Director of Inclusion.

Her services to further education and students who have special educational needs and disabilities led to Sarah receiving an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours 2024.

One key part of her remit involves leading curriculum and staff developments at Peaks Campus where she will manage a newly appointed team.

Thirty eight new jobs have been created at Peaks Campus in preparation for the next academic year. The number of posts is anticipated to more than double in future.

The new roles include leadership, curriculum, specialist support, safeguarding and general administration of the campus.

Sarah said: “I am passionate about working in the further education sector because it supports a diverse student community and has a major impact on individuals by transforming lives through learning.

“It is great to join The Sheffield College at a pivotal time. My priority is to build on the good work that has already been achieved, ensuring that we provide an innovative and inclusive curriculum which enables students to achieve, progress and succeed whatever their starting point.”

The college is refurbishing Peaks Campus, in partnership with Sheffield City Council, to become a specialist centre for young people who require a higher level of support.

On track to open in September 2024, the new facility will have long term capacity for around 300 students from across the city.

These places will provide additional capacity for students who require a high level of support rather than replacing any existing provision across the college.

New facilities will include quiet spaces, a sensory room, an independent living suite, an accessible gym and wet rooms.

The plan to turn Peaks Campus into a specialist centre followed feedback and discussion from a stakeholder consultation process.

Led by the college last year, the consultation explored the future of the site and how it could be best used to meet the needs of the city.

Angela Foulkes CBE, Chief Executive and Principal, The Sheffield College, said: “Sarah is highly experienced and has a very strong track record within the further education sector.

“Sarah joins us at an exciting time as we expand our provision to enable more young people across the city, who have special educational needs and disabilities, to achieve their potential. We are delighted to welcome Sarah to the college.”

The college has also recently launched a new curriculum offer developed in consultation with stakeholders including carers, health professionals and schools.

Bloom: Preparation for Adulthood at The Sheffield College is for 16 to 24-year-olds who have a variety of support needs, learning difficulties or disabilities.