New arrivals creating a buzz at St Luke’s Hospice

By John Highfield
Contributor
Published 27th Aug 2025, 14:54 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2025, 15:52 BST
There’s a real buzz about the latest arrivals at the St Luke’s Hospice Ecclesall Road South site.

For as well as being home to the St Luke’s Patient and Family Support services, it’s now also the location for the charity’s new bee hives.

Two out of the four hives have been given by More Bees Please, the Rotherham family-run business dedicated to sustainability and the preservation of bees.

The company’s mission is to raise awareness about the importance of bee conservation while offering customers a taste of honey.

The More Bees Please team are helping to create a buzz at St Luke's Hospice.

For the St Luke’s hives the aim is that over the next 12 months the bees will settle and start producing enough honey to sell at the charity’s Nether Edge shop and also to patients, families and friends at Ecclesall Road South.

“Nature therapy is very much part of our social prescribing programme and also one of our major long-term environmental goals,” said St Luke’s Activities Manager Jill Aeppli.

“We are certain that our patients will all enjoy seeing for themselves the w3ay the bees settle in and become part of the St Luke’s family.

“We look forward to being able to sell our own honey too but do appreciate that it takes a few months for the bees to become acclimatised to their new environment.

“In the meantime, therefore, we will be selling the products produced by other hives that are managed by More Bees Please.”

