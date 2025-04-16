National award for spinal injury nurse Andrea Patterson

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A nurse providing specialist rehabilitative care to patients with life-changing spinal injuries at one of the UK’s leading spinal injury units has won a top national award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrea Patterson, an Acute Outreach Sister at the Princess Royal Spinal Cord Injuries Centre, based at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, has been honoured with a prestigious RCN Foundation Impact Award, recognising her outstanding contribution to patient care and professional excellence.

The RCN Foundation Impact Awards celebrate the dedication, and expertise of nurses, midwives, and healthcare support workers across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrea has devoted almost three decades to shaping the field of spinal cord injury nursing, working across multiple areas, including acute care, rehabilitation and rehabilitation.

Andrea has spent the last 27 years caring for patients with spinal cord injuries at Sheffield's specialist unit

As well as treating patients with both traumatic (stemming from physical trauma) and non-traumatic (e.g. cord compression, tumours, inflammation, and infections) injuries, her team provide critical education and support to referring hospitals, helping staff deliver optimal care while preventing costly and debilitating complications. This outreach also focuses on the psychological wellbeing of patients who are adjusting to life after a life-changing injury.

Thanks to an RCN Foundation grant, Andrea was able to pursue a postgraduate certificate in neurological rehabilitation, significantly advancing her skills to enhance patient care in Sheffield.

She received the RCN Foundation Award for Neurological Rehabilitation and Care for outstanding achievement in Advanced Practice in neurological rehabilitation and care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on the award, Andrea said: “Receiving this award is an incredible honour. The support from the RCN Foundation has made a significant difference to my role, allowing me to develop my expertise and improve care for patients with spinal injuries. I look forward to continuing to make a positive impact in Sheffield.”

Watch the film to find out more: Andrea - winner of the RCN Foundation Award for Neurological Rehabilitation and Care.