Musician Julia takes break from composing duties to support St Luke’s
Julia is currently working with patients at St Luke’s Hospice on the creation of a song celebrating St Luke’s.
The project has been funded by the Sarah Nulty Power of Music Foundation, with Julia assisting the charity’s Ecclesall Road South site singing group in the composing of their own song reflecting what the support of St Luke’s means to them.
But she took time out from the composition to compete in the Half Marathon, raising a final total of £1,005.
“Our singing group is so proud of Julia and in fact, a lot of the sponsorship money came from the singing group and the people at Ecclesall Road South,” said St Luke’s Community Fundraising Manager Katie Fielding.