Musician Julia takes break from composing duties to support St Luke’s

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Musician Julia Waldron hit all the right notes when she completed the Sheffield Half Marathon and raised more than £1,000 for St Luke’s Hospice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Julia is currently working with patients at St Luke’s Hospice on the creation of a song celebrating St Luke’s.

The project has been funded by the Sarah Nulty Power of Music Foundation, with Julia assisting the charity’s Ecclesall Road South site singing group in the composing of their own song reflecting what the support of St Luke’s means to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But she took time out from the composition to compete in the Half Marathon, raising a final total of £1,005.

Musician Julia raised more than £1,000 for St Luke's with her Half Marathon run.

“Our singing group is so proud of Julia and in fact, a lot of the sponsorship money came from the singing group and the people at Ecclesall Road South,” said St Luke’s Community Fundraising Manager Katie Fielding.