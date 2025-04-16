Musician Julia takes break from composing duties to support St Luke’s

By John Highfield
Contributor
Published 16th Apr 2025, 11:25 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2025, 11:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Musician Julia Waldron hit all the right notes when she completed the Sheffield Half Marathon and raised more than £1,000 for St Luke’s Hospice.

Julia is currently working with patients at St Luke’s Hospice on the creation of a song celebrating St Luke’s.

The project has been funded by the Sarah Nulty Power of Music Foundation, with Julia assisting the charity’s Ecclesall Road South site singing group in the composing of their own song reflecting what the support of St Luke’s means to them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But she took time out from the composition to compete in the Half Marathon, raising a final total of £1,005.

Musician Julia raised more than £1,000 for St Luke's with her Half Marathon run.Musician Julia raised more than £1,000 for St Luke's with her Half Marathon run.
Musician Julia raised more than £1,000 for St Luke's with her Half Marathon run.

“Our singing group is so proud of Julia and in fact, a lot of the sponsorship money came from the singing group and the people at Ecclesall Road South,” said St Luke’s Community Fundraising Manager Katie Fielding.

Related topics:St Luke's HospiceSarah Nulty Power of Music Foundation
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice