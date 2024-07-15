Music is life for Brigantes Orchestra leader David

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Brigantes Orchestra was launched in 2019 to give the people of Sheffield their first resident professional orchestra, delivering a diverse programme of performances by local professional musicians.

It seems entirely appropriate, therefore, that the orchestra leader should be a Sheffield musician 100 per cent born and bred.

Violinist David Milsom has lived all his life in the city and took his first steps towards a life in music because the sound of music was as essential part of his childhood.

“My grandfather played the violin a bit and sufficiently well to get me interested,” he says.

David Milsom is the Brigantes Orchestra leader, a Sheffield man - and proud of his roots

“I remember when I was around four, my grandparents bought a new piano and I thought that was interesting too - but the violin was always what I wanted to play.

“The lady I had my first lessons from - Pamela Price - was a remarkable person and an institution herself in Sheffield, very intelligent and extremely independent, not a great player but a brilliant teacher and I was very lucky that my parents found her and that she agreed to teach somebody so young.

“I’ve always been a musician, it’s always been a part of who I am and it never really occurred to me to do anything more than that.”

Nevertheless, when he reached the end of his days at Birkdale School, David enrolled at the University of Sheffield to study for a degree in modern history rather than music.

“Perhaps that’s because my family liked music but they’re not musicians and they were worried about the security of being a musician financially so they tried to push me down a more academic route,” he says.

“I quite enjoyed academic things so I didn’t see any great problem but I finally realised there was no way I couldn’t be a musician.

“Fortunately for me, at the end of my first year, the Music Department looked so favourably on what I was doing that they suggested I should join then, so I abandoned history and went with music.

“The funny thing is that I’ve never earned a single penny from anything other than music - and I’m very proud of that!”

In fact, David has, since graduating, managed to combine a career that encompasses both performance and the life of an academic.

David’s current work encompasses a wide range of performing as a freelance period instrument and modern instrument violinist/violist and he has a particular interest and expertise in ‘romantic’ performing practices of the 19th century and historical recordings. He is also a committed violin teacher.

“I’m known internationally for my specialism in 19th century violin playing,” he explains.

“The violin then was mainly different partly because of the use of gut strings which changes the sonic properties of the instrument, but mainly because of the technique and style of playing, which has changed enormously over the past 100 years.

“The word authenticity is often misused because we have this idea that we are trying to be true to what a composer ‘intended.’

“But this is idea becomes more complicated the more we think about it, and actually, as time moves on, I become more interested in how we, now, communicate this astonishing music.”

David was a Research Fellow at the University of Leeds but has been a Senior Lecturer at the University of Huddersfield for a number of years.

He also maintains a busy performance schedule and that is where his true passion continues to lie.

He insists: “Music is life! It isn’t posh or elitist, it’s just part of all our lives and that is what I am about as a musician, trying to convince more and more people that music is life for them too.”

When friend and conductor Quentin Clare launched Brigantes Orchestra with the vision of creating a professional team of local musicians to bring the best music to Sheffield, David wanted to be a part of the process.

“We talked over dinner on a few occasions about orchestras and Quentin was surprised that Sheffield, as the country’s fourth largest city, didn’t have an orchestra of its own,” he says.

“I don’t know why Sheffield never had its own professional orchestra because a lot of major musicians did perform here in the 19th and early 20th century and Sheffield then and now has always had a lot of great music going on.

“I’m a great advocate of the city but we’ve never had our own professional orchestra, even though the Hallé has been coming over for decades and decades - I remember going to the City Hall on a Friday night as a boy and enjoying whatever they had to offer.

“So I was delighted when Quentin said he was going to create an orchestra for Sheffield because I felt it was something that really needed to happen.

“Of course I said yes I would play for him, it was as simple as that, and I’ve been involved right from the very beginning.”

The Brigantes has made its home at Sheffield Cathedral where the next season will launch in the autumn, with David once again taking his place as orchestra leader.

“The cathedral is a good space with the correct acoustic properties and yet it is also small enough and intimate enough for us to connect with our audience,” David says.

“That’s a key part of the way that we work as an orchestra and it’s also very much a major part of my own approach as a musician.

“There is room for more than one group of musicians in Sheffield and there is definitely room for this orchestra under Quentin’s direction, offering a different insight into classical music.

“I think Sheffield deserves that and I am determined to do my best to keep it going.

“Like I said, music is life and people deserve to have a life filled with the best music.”