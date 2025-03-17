Music and sport combine for Lost Chord UK’s Pitchside Chorus

South Yorkshire charity Lost Chord UK is bringing the power of music and sport together in a groundbreaking new choir pilot project.

The Pitchside Chorus will unite music and sports communities to create a unique, inclusive together experience, creating a neuro-friendly space where people of all ages can sing, reminisce and reconnect.

Lost Chord UK is the charity that provides vital interactive music sessions for people living with dementia and other neurological conditions in the hearts of communities and care home across South Yorkshire and nationally.

Launching on March 20 and held monthly at Rotherham United’s iconic New York Stadium, the charity’s new dementia-friendly choir will provide a welcoming space for individuals, carers and families to share their love for music and sport.

Lost Chord UK Chief Executive Jean Collingwood.

One of the highlights of the Pitchside Chorus journey will be the opportunity for participants to sing at a Rotherham United home game later this year, creating a powerful moment of togetherness on match day.

Through sharing uplifting songs and shared experiences, Pitchside Chorus aims to improve mental well-being, combat social isolation, bring people who would not usually meet together and inspire more active lifestyles.

The project has been developed with the support of Rotherham United Community Trust and with funding from South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation and local funders, including AESSEAL Charitable Trust, the Community First Endowment Fund for South Yorkshire, AESSEAL Community First B Fund, the Hunter Community Endowment Fund and Rotherham United Community Trust.

With one in six people in the UK now living with a neurological condition - including dementia - many face challenges that isolate them and affect their sense of self, confidence and ability to engage with the world around them.

However, research shows that music can reignite memories and emotions, offering a vital lifeline to those affected.

Football and sporting anthems, classic hits, and community singalongs will help participants rediscover their voices and strengthen their social connections

“At Lost Chord UK, we are dedicated to ensuring that no one faces dementia alone,” said the charity’s Chief Executive, Jean Collingwood.

“Our Pitchside Chorus is a truly special project - it’s the first of its kind to combine the power of interactive music with the passion of sport.

“It’s an opportunity for people who once shared match-day moments to reconnect through song and for choir lovers to rediscover the magic of football anthems, bringing two groups together who may otherwise not meet and doubling the impact of music and sport for people with dementia.

“We hope to inspire more people to get outdoors, engage in grassroots sport and feel part of a united community once more.

“We are thrilled to be launching this at Rotherham United’s New York Stadium, with the support of incredible partners and community funders and we can’t wait to see the joy, friendships and opportunities for people that will come from it.

“This is about building an inclusive, supportive community lifting and reconnecting them to their voices, strengthening communities, and proving that everyone - no matter their age, ability, or background - has a voice and place to belong and thrive.

The Pitchside Chorus is open to anyone who loves music or sport and wants to be part of a fun and welcoming community, with no singing experience required beyond enthusiasm for the project.

“This is a groundbreaking pilot project, uniting the passion of sport with the power of live music to create something truly special,” said Jean.

“Whether it’s sporting fans reliving match-day memories through song or choir lovers discovering the energy of terrace anthems, this is about more than music, it’s about connection, belonging, and breaking down barriers.”

The Thursday sessions, which are free and open to people of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities - including those with dementia and other neurological conditions and their carer - start on March 20 and run from 1.30pm to 3pm.

Participants can enjoy free refreshments, and connect with others through shared memories of music and sport.

Each session will feature a blend of classic anthems, sporting and uplifting popular songs, using music as a catalyst for reminiscence and conversation.

The sessions will be led by some of Lost Chord UK’s acclaimed professional musicians - including Suzi Saperia, Sally Glennon, Luke Carver Goss and Nicola Mills - with support from the Lost Chord UK volunteers.

“By bringing together people with dementia and the wider community, we’re not just forming a choir, we’re building an inclusive movement, one where dementia is recognised as a normal part of life, understood and accepted, so that people can stay engaged in their communities for longer and feel more supported and valued,” Jean added.

“Launching this at Rotherham United’s New York Stadium with the support of fantastic partners is just the beginning.

“We can’t wait to see the friendships, joy and opportunities that will grow from this project, proving that no matter your age, ability, or background, everyone has a unique voice, a place to belong, and a team to stand with.”

For more information about Pitchside Chorus and the work of Lost Chord UK across the region and nationally, visit www. lost-chord.org.uk