Music and good company at Westfest

By John Highfield
Contributor
Published 10th Jul 2025, 11:05 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2025, 11:44 BST
Some of Sheffield’s brightest young talent took to the stage as Westfest returned to Westbourne School for a summer’s evening of music, food and celebration.

The Broomhill independent school’s much-loved annual music festival returned for 2025 with its biggest lineup ever, showcasing the incredible range of talent from across the Westbourne community, with performances from both pupils and staff.

With everything from solo singers to full bands, the evening offered entertainment for all tastes.

And adding to the party atmosphere, there was also a raffle, stalls and food trucks.

Talented pupils took to the stage at Westbourne's Westfest.

“Westfest has become a real Westbourne tradition and a great opportunity to share time with not only pupils, staff and parents but also with our friends and neighbours,” said headteacher Aidan Edmanson.

“Once again we had a fantastic evening and one that generated a real sense of community.”

