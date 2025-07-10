Music and good company at Westfest

Some of Sheffield’s brightest young talent took to the stage as Westfest returned to Westbourne School for a summer’s evening of music, food and celebration.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Broomhill independent school’s much-loved annual music festival returned for 2025 with its biggest lineup ever, showcasing the incredible range of talent from across the Westbourne community, with performances from both pupils and staff.

With everything from solo singers to full bands, the evening offered entertainment for all tastes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And adding to the party atmosphere, there was also a raffle, stalls and food trucks.

Talented pupils took to the stage at Westbourne's Westfest.

“Westfest has become a real Westbourne tradition and a great opportunity to share time with not only pupils, staff and parents but also with our friends and neighbours,” said headteacher Aidan Edmanson.

“Once again we had a fantastic evening and one that generated a real sense of community.”