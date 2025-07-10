Music and good company at Westfest
The Broomhill independent school’s much-loved annual music festival returned for 2025 with its biggest lineup ever, showcasing the incredible range of talent from across the Westbourne community, with performances from both pupils and staff.
With everything from solo singers to full bands, the evening offered entertainment for all tastes.
And adding to the party atmosphere, there was also a raffle, stalls and food trucks.
“Westfest has become a real Westbourne tradition and a great opportunity to share time with not only pupils, staff and parents but also with our friends and neighbours,” said headteacher Aidan Edmanson.
“Once again we had a fantastic evening and one that generated a real sense of community.”