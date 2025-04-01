Mural to celebrate Sheffield pub & podcast partnership

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Commercial Pub in Chapeltown, Sheffield and the Ale & Audio podcast (also Chapeltown) are delighted to reveal that a mural of the Ale & Audio podcast logo has been painted on the exterior wall of the pub.

The artwork celebrates the partnership between the pub and the podcast that champions independents in the beer and hospitality industry.

The brickwork was exposed when climbing foliage was removed a few years previous.

Paul Harrison of the Commercial Pub commented: "For some time we have wanted some sort of mural on the exterior wall that people can see on their approach to the pub, we considered famous Sheffield celebrities such as Jarvis Cocker, Sean Bean, Jessica Ennis Hill and Helen Sharman and then celebrities with an attachment to North Sheffield such as Alex Turner and Mr.Ronksley.

Paul Harrison of the Commercial Pub with Jimbo from the Ale & Audio Podcast (and Ale & Radio station)

"But we decided that Jimbo and his Ale & Audio podcast was the right fit for us, mainly because everybody else turned us down.”

Host of the podcast Jimbo commented: “I am over the moon that the Commercial Pub invited me to have a mural of the podcast logo on the side of their iconic building. Personally I wanted it to be of my face but naturally the pub and the authorities were worried about passing traffic and causing potential road accidents”

The Commercial Pub has recently been named North Sheffield’s pub of the year by CAMRA Sheffield and is hugely popular for its chip butty nights with a big selection of toppings and weekly specials plus a on the bar a top range of ales on cask & keg as well as its huge selection of spirits.

The Ale & Audio podcast (available on most podcast platforms) is listened to all over the UK and in many parts of the world by beer lovers and home bar owners. Last year the podcast also launched the only 24/7 streaming beer themed online radio station Ale & Radio which can be found at www.aleandradio.co.uk/live aimed at beer enthusiasts and championing independents in the industry.