MP welcomes changes to free school meal rules

Louise Haigh MP for Sheffield Heeley has come out in support of the government’s plans to deliver a free nutritious meal every school day for up to 7,000 children across the Sheffield Heeley constituency, putting £500 back into parents’ pockets every year by expanding eligibility for free school meals.

From the start of the 2026 school year, every pupil in Sheffield Heeley whose household is on Universal Credit will have a new entitlement to free school meals. This will make life easier and more affordable for parents who struggle the most and give children the best start in life.

Giving children the access to a nutritious meal during the school day also leads to higher attainment, improved behaviour and better outcomes – meaning they get the best possible education and chance to succeed in work and life.

Since 2018, children have only been eligible for free school meals if their household income is less than £7,400 per year, meaning hundreds of thousands of children living in poverty had been unable to access free school meals.

This announcement comes just two months after the first free breakfast clubs were rolled out, including at Carfield Primary

School ensuring that even more children have a healthy, nutritious and relaxed start to their school day.

Louise Haigh MP for Sheffield Heeley, said: “I’m delighted that the government are taking steps to support families across Sheffield Heeley and the country and ensuring that even more children are entitled to free school meals by extending this to families who are on Universal Credit.

“The sad fact is, that for many across the country, a good, nutritious, hot school meal is often their only meal of the day.

“This major change will not only save families on Universal Credit up to £500 a year but will stop many children having to learn whilst hungry, whilst helping to give them the best start in life.”