MP Gill Furniss greeted by Sheffcare staff and residents
The Herries Road home in Shirecliffe is one of the nine operated throughout the city by charity Sheffcare.
“We were delighted that Gill was able to join us and take a detailed look at the service we provide for our residents,” said Sheffcare Chief Executive Claire Rintoul.
“As a former local authority property, Springwood is one of the oldest properties in our portfolio but it is the perfect location for demonstrating the high standard of care delivered by every member of the Sheffcare team.
“These are very challenging times for care providers and we welcomed this opportunity to share our concerns about future funding and the ways in which even greater demands are being put on the system.
“For us, though, our residents are always at the heart of everything we do and I know that Gill was able to see for herself the levels of commitment that ensure Sheffcare maintains the highest standards at all times.”