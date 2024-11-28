MP Clive Betts visits Emmaus Sheffield
Emmaus Sheffield is the working community with quality, self-contained accommodation, training facilities and a workspace for previously homeless men and women aged 18 years and over.
It aims through its Social Enterprise programme to provide meaningful work and enable the people it supports – known as companions - to eventually become self-supporting once more.
One of its main fundraising schemes is the extremely popular second hand and vintage store at the organisation’s headquarters in the historic Sipelia Works, a former cutlery factory at Cadman Street, close to the city’s Canal Basin.
The charity also has its own fully-equipped woodwork and metalwork workshop.
During his visit Mr Betts, the MP for Sheffield South East, toured the project and saw what the Emmaus Sheffield team is doing to help tackle homelessness.
He also looked at the organisation’s next phase of development, which involves more companion rooms and move-on accommodation in the form of studio flats which will provide transition support for companions gaining employment.
“We were delighted that Mr Betts was able to join us and gain a greater understanding of the work we are doing in this very challenging time for all charities,” said Emmaus Sheffield Marketing and Development Manager Charley Fedorenko.
“The fact that we have ambitious plans to extend our services is a tribute to the hard work and enthusiasm of the whole team.”
To find out more about Emmaus Sheffield visit www.emmaus-sheffield.org.uk