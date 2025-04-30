Motorsport star and special guests race in to see the iconic Vulcan XH558

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An up-and-coming South Yorkshire racing star joined some special VIP guests recently to pay a visit to the iconic Vulcan XH558.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rowan Campbell-Pilling, an 18-year-old rising star of British motorsport from Sheffield who is currently competing in FIA Formula 4 but aims to reach the pinnacle in Formula 1, along with The Mayor of Rotherham, Councillor Sheila Cowen and representatives from the Worshipful Company of Tin Plate Workers alias Wire Workers, visited Doncaster to see the iconic aircraft and learn more about it’s important history.

The group met Vulcan to the Sky Trust (VTST) chief executive, Marc Walters and some of the dedicated volunteers who help to maintain and look after Vulcan XH558 at its home in Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marc Walters, chief executive of VTST said: "We were honoured to welcome Rowan and his team, along with Mayor Cowen and the Wire Workers to Doncaster to show them our magnificent aircraft.

Rowan Campbell-Pilling (centre) with South Yorkshire VIP guests and members of the Vulcan to the Sky Trust.

"Our mission is to honour the past and inspire the future. By welcoming our visitors, we were able to talk about the remarkable history of XH558 and highlight one of our guiding principles – to inspire future generations through our enhanced education programme, which will include workshops, exhibits and hands-on activities.

"We were pleased to share our ambitious plans to create the Vulcan Experience, a facility that will provide an interactive space for schools and young people to explore the opportunities STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) subjects bring.”

Rowan Campbell-Pilling, said: “It’s a real privilege to be invited to see the Vulcan Bomber and meet the incredible team behind it continuing to build it’s legacy and maintain the heritage that surrounds this wonderful aircraft. There are so many similarities in the technology and engineering with my Formula F4 car and having it here next to the Vulcan today is truly special, an incredible moment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Worshipful Company of Tin Plate Workers is one of the 113 Livery Companies of the City of London, which have their origin in the medieval trade guilds. In the 21st century, they continue to flourish, combining a wide range of charitable work and maintaining links with their historical trades and/or modern equivalents.

Martin Thacker from The Worshipful Company of Tin Plate Workers said: “It was exciting to see Vulcan at close quarters and talk to staff and volunteers who are passionate about ensuring the future of the aircraft for us all to enjoy. It was a wonderful experience that helped Livery members understand more about why Vulcan is so iconic and we are grateful for a memorable visit.”

Mayor of Rotherham, Councillor Sheila Cowen, upon seeing the magnificent Vulcan XH558 was swept back to her formative years’ service in the Royal Air Force, saying: “The sheer size and splendour takes one’s breath away; the joy of British Engineering standing before me should be truly celebrated.

“It was indeed a privilege to be guided around the intricate construction bringing history to life, exemplifying the technology of the era and mechanical excellence. Aptly named The Spirit of Great Britain, evoking its history of a glorious past”

For further information about the Vulcan to the Sky Trust visit www.vulcantothesky.org