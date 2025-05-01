Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The steel city will be the latest to be declared a ‘city of languages’ in a renewed bid to promote multiculturalism.

Supported by the British Council and Association for Language Learning, the ‘City of Language’ initiative means Sheffield has joined eight other UK cities who make a commitment to promote language learning, raise the profile of the languages spoken in their regions and celebrate multilingualism as an important cultural asset.

Others on the list include the likes of Manchester, Liverpool, Aberdeen and London - the latter of which boasts a population that speaks over 300 languages, more than any other city in the world.

Both the city’s universities - University of Sheffield and Sheffield Hallam University - are working with other public bodies like Sheffield City Council, Sheffield Libraries, the Home Heritage Community Languages (HHCL) Advisory Group, the Association for Language Learning South Yorkshire and Sheffield Children’s Hospital to organise and celebrate language events in the area.

Sheffield has been celebrated as one of eight 'cities of languages' - a programme aimed at promoting language learning and celebrating multiculturalism. | Finn Smith

The City of Languages partnership has now launched a website, which will capture the work happening in Sheffield and lists upcoming events that local people can participate in.

Dr Sabine Little from the University of Sheffield’s School of Education, said: “Sheffield has a long and vibrant history of celebrating its heritage, history of migration and multilingualism, which have all contributed to the over 120 languages now spoken in the city.

“Sheffield as a City of Languages might be new, but the title recognises the multilingual culture which has always thrived here; through film, art, music, education and its many festivals. Sheffield has always been a city whose people have celebrated its multilingual culture throughout its history.”

