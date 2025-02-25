Moovit the Cow makes debut at BUCS Nationals

Moovit the Cow takes part in British Universities & Colleges Sport nationals in Sheffield

The new mascot for the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB)’s Milk Every Moment campaign was launched at the British Universities & Colleges Sport (BUCS) Nationals in Sheffield on Friday 14 February.

Moovit, the black and white cow, took part in the Mascots race and tried their hand (or hoof) at a range of different activities

The Milk Every Moment team were there as well to provide fun activities and free milk samples to the thousands of student athletes and spectators who were there to highlight and celebrate university sports.

Milk Every Moment provides evidence-based information to university and college students on the benefits of milk, from its high-quality protein supporting muscle growth to its seven essential vitamins and minerals. The campaign emphasises milk’s affordability and natural advantage over high-sugar energy drinks and milk alternatives.

Moovit the Cow was a spectator at BUCS Nationals, Sheffield

AHDB CEO Graham Wilkinson, who attended the event, said:

“It was a fantastic day! It’s wonderful to see the enthusiasm and sporting talent of the young people taking part. Of course, nutrition is a particularly important part of an athlete’s regime.

“We are working in partnership with BUCS, the national governing body for higher education sports in the UK, to ensuring that students (especially Gen Z) have access to the facts about the role of dairy in a balanced, active lifestyle.

“With so much misinformation about dairy, it’s more important than ever to highlight why milk is a top-tier choice.”

