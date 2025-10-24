Montagu Hall Care Home lights up with Diwali celebration
The highlight of the event was a spectacular performance by Kalpesh from K'Z Dance Entertainment, who travelled from London to bring a taste of authentic Bollywood energy to the home.
Before the dancing began, Kalpesh explained the traditions and profound meaning behind Diwali to share understanding of this celebration of light over darkness and good over evil.
His lively dance show captivated everyone with incredible moves and vibrant energy, with residents, family members, and staff clapping along before joining in to dance.
“Our residents truly enjoyed our Diwali celebration and it was so special to see everyone sharing in some beautiful moments together” said Charlie Parker, general manager of Montagu Hall. “Seeing everyone from residents to staff and family members dancing together was a heart-warming sight and exactly what community is all about.”