Montagu Hall Care Home and nursery forge heart-warming intergenerational partnership

Residents at Montagu Hall Care Home, Mexborough, South Yorkshire, welcomed children from Sara's BusyBees nursery for a heartwarming intergenerational activities club. This event marks an ongoing partnership between the two organisations, dedicated to building meaningful connections between Mexborough’s youngest and oldest residents.

The afternoon was a success, with cheerful children playing games and sharing stories with the delighted residents, bringing smiles to everyone involved and creating precious memories for both generations.

This event is part of a structured programme of weekly visits designed to enrich the lives of both residents and children. The intergenerational activities are carefully planned to stimulate engagement, share experiences and combat social isolation, providing mutual benefits through the simple power of companionship.

The partnership between Montagu Hall and Sara's BusyBees was formed in recognition of the profound benefits of bringing the young and old together. For residents, it provides a sense of purpose and a vibrant connection to the community. For the children, it offers valuable opportunities to develop social skills and empathy.

Charlie Parker, general manager at Montagu Hall, commented on the programme's success: "We have weekly visits from a local nursery and it has become a highlight for everyone here. The residents really enjoy being able to spend time with the children and you can see the wonderful effect it has on their wellbeing. Many residents attend each week, looking forward to the energy and laughter the children bring."