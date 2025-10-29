Money expert reveals the common money mistakes beginners make

It’s recently been estimated that 71 per cent of UK adults don’t know how a savings account works. With winter approaching and the cost-of-living crisis still affecting millions nationwide, it’s more crucial than ever for people to become knowledgeable about saving money, prompting a finance expert to provide some key advice.

For some, the concept of saving accounts and ISAs might seem complicated, but it’s actually not, and once you get the hang of it, you will be able to save money at a much faster and more efficient rate. Simply transferring your money from one account to another could leave you over £500 better off annually.

To give you a helping hand, Antonia Medlicott, managing director of financial education specialists Investing Insiders, has revealed five common beginner saving mistakes below.

Not having a clear goal

When looking to save money, have a clear goal in mind. This could be a house deposit, an emergency fund or retirement. Saving without a purpose often leads to inconsistency, which can result in you giving up after only a few months. Not only this, it also allows you to choose the right type of savings account or ISA for you. For home savers, for example, this would be a Lifetime ISA (LISA).

Consider setting a monthly savings goal, which could be a specific amount or percentage of your total earnings, depending on your income. However, ensure this goal is realistic, as an unrealistic one can lead to demotivation, potentially derailing your saving journey.

Make sure not to keep all of your money in the same account, as it makes it very easy to spend what you’re meant to be saving. Instead, open multiple accounts and transfer monthly sums to ensure you’re meeting your savings goals.

Keeping savings in a low-interest account

It’s currently estimated that 28 per cent of adults hold the majority of their savings in a no-interest account. Meaning their money isn’t seeing any growth beyond what they add themselves. This is especially common for young people aged between 18 and 24, with 38 per cent of that demographic doing precisely that.

If you take the average savings of someone in the UK (£9,633.30), and put that into just a simple instant access savings account (2.26 per cent interest rate), you would add around £220 a year for just leaving your money in a different account. Other accounts can offer much more than this, with regular saver accounts offering up to 5.5 per cent, which is the equivalent of £530.

Ignoring inflation and interest rates

It’s important to understand that if you put your money in a savings account where the interest rate is below the inflation rate, then effectively your money is shrinking.

Ensure you’re ahead of the game by selecting a regular savings or ISA account that is above the current inflation rate of 3.8 per cent. Regularly compare accounts and consider switching if it will earn your savings a more competitive interest rate.

Not utilising ISAs

In the UK, ISAs allow you to earn interest completely tax-free, up to an annual limit of £20,000. Many leave their money in investment or standard savings accounts, not realising that they’re paying unnecessary tax. It’s often assumed that ISAs are just for those who are wealthy or are looking to buy their first home; however, this is a common misconception.

Your ISA allowance should be a priority, as every penny you put in it is pure growth as it avoids tax. There are also different types of ISAs: a Cash ISA for short-term savings, a Stocks & Shares ISA for long-term growth, and finally a Lifetime ISA for either retirement or buying your first home. Do your research by using ISA calculators to find out how much money you could save using each account.

Not accounting for fees

It’s important to be aware that some savings accounts and ISAs charge you a penalty for withdrawing your money early. Whilst other packaged accounts have an automatic monthly charge which can quickly add up, and be more than the interest you earn.

To avoid any unwanted fees or losses, ensure that you read the small print before opening any account. Don’t get sucked in by the interest rate alone; calculate the amount you will make, taking all factors into account. Packaged accounts include different benefits like insurance and travel perks, so also consider if you’d benefit from these.

Finally, Antonia said: ‘’It’s crucial that we are all prepared financially for the future. It’s striking that so many people aren’t taking full advantage of the saving options that are available. Some can be accessed with just a few taps on your smartphone.

“The savings from being aware of the above mistakes can save you thousands in the long-term, and might be enough to pay for your summer holiday next year.’’