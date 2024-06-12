Modular 500, Graphite DBM & Northern Site Electrics' Yorkshire 3 Peaks Victory in aid of PWSA UK

On 6th June 2024, Modular 500, Graphite DBM & Northern Site Electrics decided to take on the Yorkshire 3 Peaks Challenge to raise funds for Prader Willi Syndrome Association UK.

A team of 10 lads got together early in the morning and set off from The Station Inn, Ribblehead, up Whernside mountain, the weather was kind just a couple of showers which were actually quite nice to cool down. The next mountain to tackle was Ingleborough, then a stop for 15 minutes to eat some lunch. Finally, the lowest peak (Pennyghent) was taken on and conquered by all, which left the gruelling 7 miles back to the pub! It was agreed by all that this was the hardest part of the day, but then a video received from Max who this had all been in aid of made it all worthwhile! A tough day in all but what a sense of achievement! If anyone would like to donate to such a great cause, please visit our Justgiving page: https://bit.ly/3Wbsvyn