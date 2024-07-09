Mixed results for the Steelkings, as Kings victorious but Stings are overcome

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last weekend, 6 and 7 July, saw mixed results for Sheffield’s para ice hockey teams as the Kings beat league leaders the Peterborough Phantoms, but the Stings fell victim to the Manchester Mayhem.

Both Sheffield para ice hockey teams faced opposition at Ice Sheffield at the weekend, as the Steelkings faced the Peterborough Phantoms and the Steelkings-B, the SteelStings, faced the Manchester Mayhem.

The Stings had the first game of the weekend, facing the Manchester Mayhem on Saturday July 6. This was a vital game for the Stings; both teams sat bottom of the table with one win each, and this game would go a long way to deciding who would reach the playoffs in September.

The Stings put in a valiant performance but were overcome by the Team GB captain, who scored all six of Manchester’s goals.

Steelkings vs Phantoms

The Stings have two games left of the regular season, both against their parent team the Steelkings, and must win both for any hope of making the playoffs.

Final Score: Steelstings 0-6 Mayhem

On Sunday July 7 it was the Steelkings senior team’s turn, as they faced off against the current league leaders the Peterborough Phantoms. This was another must-win game, as the Kings need to win every remaining fixture for a chance at being crowned the British Para Ice Hockey League champions.

A fast paced and physical game saw the Kings take a well-deserved two goal lead at the end of the first period. The second period saw the Phantoms strike back with a goal of their own, but this was quickly answered by the Kings when a fantastic display of teamwork was rewarded with another tally on the Kings’ scoresheet.

Kings celebrate their win

In the third period the tiring Phantoms tried desperately to find the back of the net; but a commanding performance from the Kings’ netminder, and a well worked defensive effort from the team in front of him, thwarted any hopes the Phantoms had of equalising.

Final Score: Steelkings 3-1 Phantoms