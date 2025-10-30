Miracle black kitten hand-reared from two-days-old is in new home for Halloween

The tiny kitten, now called Peggy, was only 5cms long and weighed just 59g when she was rejected by her stressed mum after she was born in RSPCA care (see before and now photos right).

Sadly her sibling was so weak she died at two days-old and it was touch and go whether this little feline would survive.

But thanks to the dedication of an RSPCA inspector who took her home and hand-reared her for 10 weeks -

Peggy has flourished and has just been adopted by an owner who is keen to dispel the myths and superstitions around adopting black cats.

It comes as new statistics from the RSPCA during the rehoming month of Adoptober show that nearly half (47%) of cats in RSPCA care* are black or black and white - yet are often the last to be chosen for adoption.

But Peggy was lucky after her new owner, Cheryl Hague, in her role as press manager for the RSPCA, was looking to highlight how black cats take longer to be adopted as part of the charity Adoptober rehoming campaign - when she stumbled across Peggy and fell in love.

Cheryl, who lives in Handsworth, Sheffield: “I was working on the campaign to try and encourage people to adopt pets in our care as we’re experiencing an unprecedented rehoming crisis, when I came across her.

“Her story really pulled on my heart-strings - how she had beaten the odds to survive thanks to my amazing colleague Inspector Leanne Booth expertly hand-rearing her.

“This in itself is no easy task as Leanne had to be up initially every two hours feeding the kitten and then has her full-time job to do as well as family life. It shows how our animal rescuers go above and beyond for the cause.

“As the kitten was getting to the age where she would be ready for adoption she was going to be advertised as seeking a new home by our Doncaster Rotherham District branch of the RSPCA.

“Despite the best efforts of those who care for them, life in a cattery can be stressful for cats so by finding them loving homes as quickly as possible we can also free up space for other cats who need our help.

“I also know black cats are harder to rehome - because people still have superstitions around them and especially at this time of year with Halloween approaching - so once I met her I was smitten and decided to adopt her, much to the delight of my daughters!

“She came home on Wednesday and as her mum was found in a former pub we decided to call her Peggy - after Peggy Mitchell - the famous TV pub landlady in Eastenders.

“She is so playful and cute and we adore her and it is all thanks to our dedicated staff and carers that she is here. I just hope others will come forward and help out the many animals in need at our centres and branches and give them a loving home.”

Peggy’s mum was among more than 20 cats who were reported to have been living in unsuitable conditions in an abandoned pub in Sheffield.

A team of officers from the South Yorkshire group were called to rescue them in August and they were all taken into RSPCA care. While there Peggy’s mum gave birth to two kittens but she was stressed and rejected the tiny and poorly kittens.

Both her kittens had silver tips on their fur called ‘Fever Coat’ which is a sign their mother was ill and stressed during pregnancy and was probably why she couldn’t care for them.

Sadly one kitten was not strong enough to survive and it was touch and go for Peggy as she desperately needed a surrogate to hand-rear her which is where Leanne stepped in.

Since being in Leane’s expert care she has thrived through dedicated care and the colour of her coat has returned to normal.

Leanne, who has hand-reared dozens of kittens and puppies during her 20 year RSPCA career which she does around her full-time job, said: “When I knew she needed hand-rearing I was more than happy to help. She was so tiny on my hand and there is always a big risk when they are this small they may not survive.

“Luckily she took to hand-rearing and she gradually grew stronger and became a playful and cheeky little 10-week-old kitten who loves her food.

“It is always sad when a pet you have helped and bonded with has to go but I now have space to help another poorly puppy or kitten and I know Peggy has gone into a loving home and the happy endings are really the best part of my job.”

Last year alone, black and black and white cats made up 47% of cats in RSPCA care - with 1,096 black and 1,501 black-and-white cats arriving at National Animal Centres*. That’s more than ten times the number of white cats (97) and over five times more than ginger cats (184)

Yet despite being the most common, black cats also face longer waits for adoption. On average, black cats stay in care for 71 days, and black-and-white cats for 69 days, compared to 64 days for tabbies.

Alice Potter, RSPCA cat welfare expert, said: “Black cats are still being overlooked in rescue centres, often due to outdated superstitions and the myth that they bring bad luck. Sadly, they’re also sometimes seen as less ‘photogenic’ for social media, which can affect adoption interest.

“But the truth is, black cats are just as affectionate, playful and full of personality as any other cat. As part of Adoptober we’re encouraging people to see past the myths - and the filters - and give these beautiful ‘mini panthers’ the loving homes they deserve.”

🧙‍♀️🧹🐈‍⬛🌙Black cat myths and legends🧙‍♀️🧹🐈‍⬛🌙

They bring bad luck - or good luck depending on which direction they cross your path

They are associated with witches, either as their ‘familiars’ or the witches themselves in disguise

A black cat walking away from you is a bad omen

In 16th-century Italy, it was believed that death would come if a black cat lay on someone’s sickbed

In Japan, it is often believed a black cat signifies you will be lucky in love

In Ancient Egypt, black cats were held in high esteem because they resembled Bastet, the cat-headed Egyptian goddess of home, fertility and protection

In Scotland, seeing a black cat appear on your doorstep is a sign of prosperity and good weather

Alice added: “Black cats can’t bring you bad luck or good luck - and they certainly can’t predict the weather - but they do need forever homes! The colour of an animal’s fur makes no difference to how much love they have to give. We would ask anyone looking to bring a rescue cat into their life to please consider adopting a black cat.”

Black cats in South Yorkshire needing homes

More black cats awaiting their forever home include eight-year-old Mandy who is in the care of the Sheffield branch Animal Centre after her owner sadly passed away.

She is fussy and friendly who is used to being loved and enjoyed human company.

At the Doncaster and Rotherham branch of the RSPCA homes are sought for three cats Pluto and Goofy who were found as tiny strays and are still nervous but keen to find their forever homes.

This month’s Adoptober rehoming campaign is aimed at encouraging more people to consider adopting one of the lonely cats featured on our Findapet website who are looking for a forever home.

If you cannot rehome a rescue pet, please consider donating to help support the work of the RSPCA instead: www.rspca.org.uk/give

What’s Adoptober?

We dedicate every October to raising awareness of the amazing animals who are looking for homes in RSPCA centres and branches, after being rescued from heartbreaking cruelty and neglect. Each one is unique, special and deserves to feel the joy of being in a loving home.

