Minnie’s Fest raises more than £3,000 for St Luke’s Hospice
The popular annual music festival was held at Stannington pub The Rose and Crown, known locally as Minnie’s.
Among the acts taking to the stage for the popular free festival were Blues Station Zebra, Holly Poulton, RYB, Chris Poulton, Thrifts, Burnt Stones, Bad Combover, Mark Lewellyn and Gigantics.
And the day raised a final total of £3,121, all of which is going towards patient care at St Luke’s Hospice.
“We are extremely grateful to Mick, Tom and the rest of the team at the Rose and Crown for their continued support of St Luke’s through Minnie’s Fest,” said St Luke’s Fuindraiser Laura Martin.
“It’s such an amazing event that brings the community together and this marvellous level of support really will make an enormous difference to the lives of all or patients and families.”
