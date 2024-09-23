Minnie’s Fest raises more than £3,000 for St Luke’s Hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Some of Sheffield’s favourite musicians helped raise more than £3,000 as Minnie’s Fest returned to Stannington.

The popular annual music festival was held at Stannington pub The Rose and Crown, known locally as Minnie’s.

Among the acts taking to the stage for the popular free festival were Blues Station Zebra, Holly Poulton, RYB, Chris Poulton, Thrifts, Burnt Stones, Bad Combover, Mark Lewellyn and Gigantics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the day raised a final total of £3,121, all of which is going towards patient care at St Luke’s Hospice.

Laura Martin receives a cheque from the Minnie's Fest team

“We are extremely grateful to Mick, Tom and the rest of the team at the Rose and Crown for their continued support of St Luke’s through Minnie’s Fest,” said St Luke’s Fuindraiser Laura Martin.

“It’s such an amazing event that brings the community together and this marvellous level of support really will make an enormous difference to the lives of all or patients and families.”