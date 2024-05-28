Minifigs make a big difference with their hospice fundraising

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s the little things that matter…as Sheffield company Minifigs.me demonstrated as they supported St Luke’s Hospice.

Minifigs.me – launched in Hillsborough in 2011 by husband and wife team Caroline and Nick Savage - sells mini figures online to a worldwide audience, providing quirky and unique gifts for birthdays, graduations, Valentine's Day and other occasions.

Before Christmas, the company branched out into selling greeting cards and decided to give 20 per cent of the card sales to charity, raising a total of £421 for St Luke’s.

The couple chose St Luke’s because members of the team had relatives who were cared for by the hospice.

Matthew Sheridan with Minifigs.me Marketing Manager Keeley Fawcett – and their Minifigs characters

St Luke’s Senior Fundraising Manager Matthew Sheridan commented: “It is always so humbling to meet supporters that have seen first-hand the support and care that St Luke’s provides and we are so grateful that the team at Minifigs chose to support the hospice in this way.

“They are continuing to sell their greeting cards and plan to continue donating to support our patient care.