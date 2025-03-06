Military Mapping Maiden Gladys celebrates her 104th birthday

One of the unsung heroes of the Second World War has celebrated her 104th birthday at Hackenthorpe’s Cotleigh Care Home.

Gladys Longley, served during the war years as a Military Mapping Maiden, one of the women who played an integral role in producing accurate and up-to-date maps for troops throughout the global conflict.

Her first job after leaving school was as a flower picker and she later worked at famous Sheffield department store Cole Bros.

She met husband Cyril when she was out dancing and taking to the dance floor would remain a constant in their life together.

“Cyril came up to me and asked me if I liked dancing as he saw my feet tapping to the music,” she recalls.

“I said yes and even though he couldn't dance, we went all around the country to different dance venues and I really loved dancing with him and met some great friends there.”

In later years Gladys and Cyril also discovered the joy of travel and enjoyed many holidays around the world as well as trips closer to home.

The couple, who lived in the Intake area of Sheffield, lost their only child in infancy but today Gladys has two adopted grandchildren, Lily and Gini, and she is close to nephews Garry and Barry and also to friend and former neighbour Tracy.

Since moving into Cotleigh - part of the group of nine homes operated throughout Sheffield by care home charity Sheffcare - Gladys has found a whole new circle of friends.

“I love playing cards, bingo and dominoes with the residents as I used to do these with my husband when I was younger,” she says.

“I am very proud that although I am 104 years old, I really enjoy the activities at the home.”